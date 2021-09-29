With a new service, Correios guarantee same-day delivery

Last Friday (09/24), the Post Office started to make available a new form of delivery, the Sedex Today. This new mode promises that orders are sent to the recipient within hours of posting, in addition to offering real-time tracking.

This new version was made possible thanks to delivery period expansion. If orders are received at post offices before 6 pm, delivery can be completed until 11 pm on the same day. Those arriving at the agency between 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm (limit time) will be delivered until 12:00 pm the following day.

The deadline for deliveries does not suffer interference from weekends. Thus, Sedex Today continues the submission process on Saturdays and Sundays. The modality is one of the delivery options available to any customer who has a contract with Correios. Those who prefer this type of delivery can take their orders to the Post Office Delivery Center on the same day.

For now, this modality is available only in some specific places. Correios is offering free home collection in more than 80 municipalities in the state of São Paulo and in the city of Extrema, in the state of Minas Gerais.

Values

Due to its agility, Sedex Hoje is the most expensive option among the other Sedex categories. But, according to a survey carried out by Correios, 64% of customers are willing to accept a more expensive freight in order to receive the order faster.

A simulation, which takes the capital São Paulo as the origin and destination of the order in this modality, shows that the delivery of a 300 g package at Sedex Hoje is R$ 11.88. This compares with R$8.52 for regular Sedex (for next business day delivery).