With Adriane Galisteu, A Fazenda loses almost 20% of its share and stays away from Globo · TV News

Even with good ratings by Record’s standards, A Fazenda 13 had a considerable drop in relation to the audience for the 2020 season. With Adriane Galisteu as the main novelty, this year’s edition has already lost almost 20% of the public in Greater São Paulo. The reality TV beats SBT, its direct competitor, but it stopped bothering Globo.

Second audience survey carried out by the TV news, in its first 14 days, the rural program had an average of 9.2 points. With the same number of episodes last year, Record had reached 11.0 points — which represents a 16.3% reduction in the main TV market in Brazil.

So far, A Fazenda with Adriane Galisteu hasn’t led the average — he’s only got the top spot for a few minutes. Marcos Mion, in the same period, had already managed to win Globo three times.

Another point that makes the loss of audience clear is that last year’s season scored single-digit audiences only twice in 97 days of editing, between September and December 2020. So far, A Fazenda 13 has more results below 10 points of Ibope (eight times) than indices equal to or above this threshold (six times). The record of the season was his debut, on September 14, which reached 12.0 points.

The one who breathes with relief from this is Globo. So far, shows like The Masked Singer and the series Under Pressure are holding the lead with ratings above 18 points. SBT scores 5 in average with Programa do Ratinho. Silvio Santos’ station can only be competitive when it shows Libertadores da América games.

Record’s hope is that, with the beginning of the 10th season of The Voice Brasil in October, the reality will be able to see Globo more closely. Last year, The Voice was just 0.2 point ahead of Record at Ibope in São Paulo in its overall average.

What explains the downfall of The Farm 13?

Some factors help explain the drop in numbers. In addition to Marcos Mion leaving abruptly, fewer people are at home. Farm 12 was aired at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, when there was still little information about the virus and no vaccinations, which helped its numbers to be much higher than normal.

Another point to be considered is the rejection due to the way Record handled sensitive issues. Last weekend, the network was blasted by the way it showed on TV the expulsion of funkeiro Nego do Borel after he was accused of sexually abusing Dayane Lima while she was drunk.

Farm 13 will be open until mid-December. It is the second reality show presented by Adriane Galisteu on Record this year. In the first semester, she already commanded the Power Couple Brasil 5.