With Globo out of the fight, Conmebol looks to Record to negotiate Libertadores · TV News

The purchase of the Campeonato Paulista until 2025 caused an interesting side effect for Record. Conmebol (South American Football Confederation) welcomed the broadcaster’s investment in the sports grid and intends to invite it to the negotiation of the next cycle of Libertadores – starting in 2023. The legal fight that makes it impossible for Globo to enter in the dispute, it leaves the way open for Edir Macedo’s network to undermine SBT’s renewal.

According to sources from TV news, the governing body of South American football and the company FC Diez Media, responsible for the sale of broadcasting rights to Conmebol tournaments, will invite the São Paulo broadcaster to the new BID (an English term used in the market for bidding on sporting events ), which is scheduled to start this year.

Last year, when Globo decided to terminate the Libertadores contract because of the economic crisis, the most important football competition on the continent was offered to Record and SBT. At that time, however, Edir Macedo’s broadcaster claimed that it did not want to invest in the sports area.

After a good experience with the Campeonato Carioca and realizing the financial and audience success of football on SBT, Record decided to enter with force in Paulistão. The financial proposal for the championship was double compared to what Globo offered — between R$ 40 and 50 million for a four-year contract.

For Conmebol, Record’s entry into the business is great for the competitiveness of the open TV package, which should raise the amount paid for the competition, currently at US$ 15 million per year. Although SBT is the favorite in the negotiation, it is a fight that interests the football entity a lot.

Globo cannot negotiate Libertadores

With the invitation for Record to participate in the Libertadores negotiations, a certain favoritism by SBT for the renewal of the contract from 2023 onwards is threatened. Without Globo and with an excellent relationship with Conmebol, Silvio Santos’ broadcaster bet on a smoother cycle to extend the most important event in its football package until 2026.

Globo will only dispute the package if it resolves the legal dispute with the federation, which is seeking compensation of more than R$600 million for not having fulfilled the agreement that ran until the end of 2022.

A conciliation hearing between the representatives of Globo and Conmebol will take place in October in Switzerland, but the trend is that the imbroglio will continue for some time. Without Globo, the chances of a dispute concentrated in Record and SBT for Libertadores are much greater.