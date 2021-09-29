With prices starting at 40 reais, Flamengo starts selling tickets for the match against Athletico – Flamengo

PHOTO: RELEASE / FLAMENGO

In a meeting with clubs from the A series this Tuesday (28), the CBF released the presence of the public in the next round of the Brazilian Championship. Flamengo, in turn, wasted no time and has already started selling tickets for the duel against Athletico, at Maracanã, scheduled for this Sunday (03), at 4 pm (GMT). Prices vary between R$ 80.00 (R$ 40.00 half price) and R$ 300.00 (R$ 182.50 half price).

As in the game against Barcelona de Guayaquil, in the semifinal of the Libertadores, 50% of the capacity of Maracanã was released to the fans. The only sectors of the stadium available will be North, East Inferior and Maracanã Mais. In addition, to join, you will need to comply with pandemic prevention protocols.

Everyone must carry proof of two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine or a single dose, in the cases indicated by the manufacturer. The red-black people over 60 years old need to prove the booster dose. It is worth remembering that, when withdrawing the ticket, each fan receives a bracelet, which will be mandatory for entry into the stadium and cannot be withdrawn.

CHECK INFORMATION DISCLOSED BY THE FLAMENGO:

Check out how to purchase a ticket for the match below:

Access the sales website (Click here) at the opening hours of your plan; Login with your username or create a new one; Click on the game in question; Select the desired sector and the amount of ticket(s); Please confirm that you are aware of the terms and conditions of purchase for that match; Include the holder of each ticket; Click on “Complete Reservation”; Pay by credit card; After confirming the purchase, print the voucher(s) to exchange tickets.

Entry to the stadium with a Nação ticket card will not be allowed. After receiving the voucher with confirmation of purchase, the fan must, obligatorily, pick up the physical ticket at one of the exchange points, which will be disclosed later, with the following documents:

– Voucher generated at the time of purchase, completed, printed and signed;

– ID document with photo;

– Half-price voucher (if half-price ticket is purchased);

– ORIGINAL AND COPY of the Vaccination Booklet, according to the vaccination schedule informed at the beginning of this article:

Removal by third parties will not be allowed. In the case of withdrawal of gratuities provided for by law, the fan must present the original documents for the withdrawal of gratuities, in addition to the original and a copy of the vaccination booklet, which will be retained.

We emphasize that any false information will be subject to legal penalties, according to Brazilian law. In addition, if the fan purchases more than one ticket, individual vouchers will be generated for each ticket holder. The ticket indicated on the voucher must, obligatorily, be withdrawn, presenting all the required documentation, individually and by name.

We also inform you that the entire cost involved and any travel to the Maracanã stadium will be the responsibility of the fan. In this way, the person making the purchase is responsible for the cost if he is not able to withdraw the ticket. Flamengo will not assume these costs and the ticket price will not be refunded, as it cannot be put back for sale.

Sales opening times for each plan:

09/28 – Packages – 6 pm

09/29 – Biggest in the World / +Passion / Passion – 09h

09/29 – Dearest / +Love – 11am

09/29 – Always with you / Love / +Race – 13h

09/29 – We Play Together / Race – 3pm

09/29 – Wherever you are – 6 pm

09/29 – Nação Jr. / General public online – 20h

Closing of sales: 10/3 – 12:00 pm

Values:

North

R$80/R$40 (fan member and half price)

Lower East

R$100 / R$50 (fan member and half price)

Maracana More

R$300 / R$182.50 (fan member and half price)

Ticket pick-up points:

To confirm. Points will be reported shortly.

If necessary, changes can be made by the organization of the event. Keep an eye on our social networks, our website and your email (if you are a fan partner).