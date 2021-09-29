With proposal from abroad, Lucas Mezenga asks for termination with Botafogo due to labor debt | firefight

Defender Lucas Mezenga wants the termination of his contract with Botafogo and Nova Iguaçu. Loaned by the Baixada Fluminense club to alvinegro, the player accuses the non-payment of R$ 20 thousand in labor taxes to request the breaking of the bond. The information was first published by journalist Matheus Mandy.

The court gave 48 hours for Botafogo and Nova Iguaçu to manifest themselves on the player’s request for indirect termination of the contract. The action takes place at the 27th Labor Court in Rio de Janeiro, under the responsibility of judge Danielle Soares Abeijon.

Lucas is represented in the case by attorney Bruno Duarte Vigilato, from Saad & Duarte Advogados Associados. Despite the legal dispute, the player was included in the delegation that traveled to Salvador for the next round of Serie B, against Vitória, on Wednesday, at 21:30 (GMT). With the absence of Joel Carli, Lucas will be one of the options for the defense on the bench.

The 19-year-old boy has a proposal from the Emirates Club, in the United Arab Emirates, as revealed by the ge. The athlete and the entrepreneurs are interested in the transfer. The proposal is around R$ 400 thousand for 50% of the economic rights, an amount close to what the Bota would have to pay to renew with the athlete according to the loan agreement.

Mezenga has a link with Botafogo until the end of this season, but the Cariocas ensured preference in any negotiation when they agreed with Nova Iguaçu. The Baixada club liked the Arab proposal, but the Alvinegra board saw no advantage and blocked the deal.

One of the players in Bota’s sights to continue in 2022, the defender arrived at the club in 2021 to reinforce the under-20 team, but was soon called to make up the professional. He played four games in Serie B and matched up by joining the fire.

