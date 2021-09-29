With the pandemic, former manager of Paulo Guedes started to invest in funeral homes

× Photo: Marcello Casal Jr./Agência Brasil

Crescera Capital started investing in the funeral market in the middle of last year, in the midst of the Covid pandemic. Ex-Bozano Investimentos, the manager changed his name after the departure of Paulo Guedes, who left the company to become Minister of Economy in the Bolsonaro government.

In August 2020, when the country surpassed the 120,000 death mark, Crescera announced the investment of R$ 350 million in Grupo Zelo, specialized in the sector of “death care”, becoming its main investor.

Grupo Zelo, reports the website Brazil Jornal, “was born in 2017 from the merger of the two largest funeral homes in Belo Horizonte: Bom Jesus and Santa Clara”. “In the following years, he went shopping, making about 20 purchases a year and reaching 45 funeral homes.”

Last year, the company bought the Parque da Colina, the largest private cemetery in the capital of Minas Gerais, in a move to verticalize the business, based on the sale of low cost funeral plans — R$29.90 to R$79.90 per month.

In all, 14 new service companies or funeral plans and cemeteries were acquired, according to Diário do Comércio. The group also started to invest in digitization, including promoting online wakes.