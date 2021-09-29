with two from Salah and Firmino, Liverpool runs over Porto and follows 100% in the lead of group B

Two games and two wins! O Liverpool thrashed the Harbor 5-1, this Tuesday (28), at Estádio do Dragão, and follows the leadership of the ”dreaded” group B, with 100% success in the Champions League.

The trio Salah (2 times), Mané and Firmino (2 times) ensured the triumph for the rocked team led by Jürgen Klopp, who also leads the Premier League; Taremi cashed for the Portuguese

The visiting team was superior and dominated the entire first stage, giving very few chances to the hosts, who were unable to balance the net. Opportunist Salah placed the Reds in front of the marker after 17 minutes. Then, at 43, Mané extended the advantage after the opposing defense’s marking failure.

On the way back from the break, the script was repeated. Liverpool had three chances almost in a row to make the third, with Robertson and Diogo Jota, and all of them stopped in good saves by Diogo Costa. But after so much pressure, Jones stole the ball and found Salah, alone, inside the area. The shirt 11 played with category in the goalkeeper’s exit to make 3-0.

Porto even showed a reaction after Taremi reduced the lead to 3-1, at 29. However, it didn’t last long. With no time for celebration for the Portuguese team, Firmino, who came off the bench to replace Salah, took advantage of a bizarre failure by Diogo Costa, and left-footed in the corner to make it 4-1 for the Reds. Four minutes later, the Brazilian scored again to enshrine the visitors’ rout at Estádio do Dragão.

Championship status

With the result, the team led by Klopp reaches its second victory in two games, adds 6 points and takes the lead in the group. Sergio Conceição’s, on the other hand, is the key’s flashlight, with 1 point.

The guy: Salah

Three goals in two games. After having hit the net in the 1-0 victory over the Milan in the Champions League debut, the Egyptian striker scored two more goals against Porto. In the first one, Salah was opportunistic to take advantage of Diogo Costa’s rebound and the failure of the opponent’s marking to only push for the goal. The second he – the Reds’ third in the game – came in the second half, following Jones’ assist.

Salah celebrates goal against Porto in Champions League Diogo Cardoso/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It was bad: Zaidu

The left-back of Porto failed badly in the first goal of the Reds. On the move, Jonas hits the area, goalkeeper Diogo Costa palms his hands, Zaidu fumbles with the ball and allows the finishing on Salah’s rebound.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field at the weekend for the national championships. In the Premier League, the leaders Liverpool host the Manchester City, on Sunday (3), at 12:30 pm (GMT), at Anfield, with LIVE broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Porto faces the Ferreira’s Palace, on Saturday (2), at 12:00 pm (from Brasíia), at Estádio do Dragão, by the Portuguese Championship, which the sports fan follows LIVE by ESPN on Star+.

For the Champions League, the Portuguese team receives Milan, on October 19, at 4 pm (GMT), while the English team visits Atlético de Madrid on the same day and time.





Datasheet

GOALS: Salah (17′ from the 1st T and 14′ from the 2nd T)); Mané (44′ from the 1st T); Taremi (29′ from the 2nd T); Firmino (31′ of the 2nd and 37′ of the 2nd)

HARBOR: Coast; Corona, Cardoso, Marcano, Zaidu (Wendell); Otavio (Vieira), Oliveira, Uribe (Vitinha), Diaz; Taremi, Martinez (Grujic). Technician: Sérgio Conceição

LIVERPOOL: Alisson; Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson (Oxlade-Chamberlain), Fabinho, Jones; Salah (Roberto Firmino), Diogo Jota (Origi), Mané (Minamino). Technician: Jürgen Klopp