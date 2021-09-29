Without TNT Sports, Globo is already negotiating to have all Brasileirão games in 2022 · TV News

Globo acted quickly and started to go after clubs that have contracts with TNT Sports to talk about the rights of the Brazilian Championship. The broadcaster wants to have all Brasileirão games on TV from next year. Announced last Tuesday (28), the WarnerMedia sports project used a contractual clause to leave the broadcasts of the main national tournament.

Altogether, there will be 76 matches that are on the table for pay TV. There are seven clubs that are without a contract and are in Serie A: Palmeiras, Santos, Bahia, Ceará, Fortaleza, Atetlico-PR and Juventude-RS. Teams that are in Serie B and fight to go up next year, such as Coritiba, also no longer have a contract with TNT Sports.

The new negotiation will already take place with the new Mandator Law, recently sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party). In this negotiation model, the club that owns the house where a game is played is responsible for selling the broadcasting rights.

According to the TV news, the broadcaster is already talking to the clubs to find out how these rights will be negotiated. Deliberations should take place jointly, as happened in all conversations with Warner for the termination of the contract. In other words, if Globo’s proposal doesn’t please all the clubs that are at the table, no agreement will be made.

Globo should not give great benefits to those who were with TNT Sports until this year. The model that will be offered will be the same by which the broadcaster closed the vast majority of open TV and pay TV contracts, with 40% of equal payment at the beginning of Brasileirão (something around R$ 21 million), 30% for sports performance and another 30% for TV broadcasts.

What should happen is that Globo will increase the cake for what it pays for Brasileirão. If it closes with all seven teams for SporTV, the group will pay a total of R$ 500 million to all teams for this media alone — it currently pays just over R$ 300 million for rights to 13 clubs (Flamengo, Fluminense, Red Bull Bragantino, Atlético Mineiro, América Mineiro, São Paulo, Corinthians, Grêmio, Internacional, Sport, Chapecoense, Cuiabá and Atlético-GO).

Adding the amounts paid on open TV (R$600 million) and pay-per-view (R$650 million), Globo’s investment in Brasileirão will reach R$1.8 billion per year until 2024, when the current cycle ends. of Brasileirão. Talks about broadcast negotiations starting in 2025 should only take place next year.

TNT Sports, WarnerMedia's sports project, announced to the market on Tuesday (28) that it will no longer broadcast Brazilian Championship games in 2022. The contract would run until 2024, but a clause negotiated in 2020 allowed the agreement to be terminated at the end this season.

In the note, the company stated that the Brasileirão sales model is no longer interesting because it does not allow exclusive games. The pulverized sale to other media, such as Grupo Globo companies, limits the financial and audience performance of Brasileirão on TNT Sports.

“The decision, supported by the exit clause provided for in the contract, was taken because the offer of fragmented transmission of the Brazilian Football Championship does not allow the company to provide a full experience to its subscribers. With pulverized sales for open TV and other platforms, in addition other limiting factors such as lack of exclusive games and blackouts, the current model is not sustainable for the company,” he said.

The column found that the negotiation for the exit of WarnerMedia had already taken place since 2020 and was expected by the clubs. Last year, the company wanted to leave national broadcasts because it understood that the clubs with which it had a contract for Brasileirão were not complying with contractual clauses. The relationship has been difficult since 2019.