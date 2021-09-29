Without Warner, 7 Serie A teams are without a contract for Brazilian 2022

Warner’s decision, owner of TNT, not to broadcast the Brazilian Championship from 2022 onwards will directly impact Palmeiras, Santos, Athletico-PR, Juventude, Fortaleza, Ceará and Bahia, in other words, seven of the 20 teams in Serie A.

Warner, which broadcasts the tournament on TV in 2019, had individual contracts until 2024 with these teams. But he decided to use a contractual clause to end the partnership. The information was confirmed by Fábio Medeiros, vice president of sports at WarnerMedia in Latin America to columnist Diego Garcia, from UOL.

Medeiros claimed that the contract is no longer viable for the company, which invests R$ 182 million per season to broadcast Brasileirão.

“And for the scenario we have today, the scenario is that the law is very fragmented. The option to watch these matches is fragmented across different platforms. There are other limiting factors that make us not able to have exclusive games, such as blackouts for cities where we broadcast the games (when matches can only be broadcast to some squares). This sum means that we do not have an understandable enough right to offer a better experience to our fans. at this moment”.

All Serie A clubs maintain their contracts with Grupo Globo for broadcasting the games on open TV. On PPV, only Athletico-PR does not maintain a relationship with the Rio de Janeiro broadcaster.

From now on, these teams are free to negotiate with any broadcaster. With the approval of the Law of the Principal, they can negotiate the games in which they have field control individually or form blocks to facilitate the negotiation.

The clubs were notified of the termination of the contract on Tuesday (28).