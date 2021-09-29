Wong was admitted to a Prevent hospital not intended for covid

Physician Anthony Wong was hospitalized with covid-19 at the Prevent Senior hospital in the Itaim Bibi neighborhood in São Paulo. However, according to lawyer Bruna Morato, who represents the health operator’s doctors, this unit did not serve patients with the disease.

“Dr. Anthony Wong was hospitalized in the unit that is called the Itaim unit, a non-covid unit, normally for cardiac patients”, reported the lawyer in testimony today to the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of Covid.

When contacted, the Prevent Senior advisors confirmed that in the first months of the covid-19 pandemic, three units were destined for the exclusive care of patients with covid-19. Also according to the press office, the Itaim Bibi unit was not one of them, but it came to receive patients with the disease because it has beds with isolation for infectious diseases.

In her testimony, the lawyer insisted that Anthony Wong, despite being covid, was not kept in isolation. “What shocks me is not only the fact that he used preventive treatment and was a guinea pig for certain treatments, but the fact that he was admitted to a cardiology unit among so many other patients, putting the the lives of those people who were part of it, who were with him in an ICU, who had no isolation for covid”.

Prevent Senior denies that the isolation was not respected.

Anthony Wong was a pediatrician, toxicologist and professor at USP (University of São Paulo). He was admitted with covid-19 in November 2020 and died on January 15th of this year. While he was hospitalized, he made use of the so-called ‘covid kit’, which today are proven to be ineffective against covid-19. The use of these remedies was done with the authorization of Wong, who used to defend the kit.