World energy crisis on the horizon will make gasoline even more expensive and worsen inflation – 09/28/2021 – Vinicius Torres Freire

There is a lack of energy in the world. The crisis may be transitory, in part resolved in part with political arrangements by the end of the year, but it makes fuels more expensive, such as gasoline, and the production of some industries and services, when it does not paralyze it. World inflation will increase a little more. With some bad luck and no arrangements, the crisis could linger well into the summer in the Southern Hemisphere and the winter in the North. In that case, there will be more difficulties than somewhat higher prices.

The newest and most immediate problem is the lack of natural gas, drawn from the depths of the ground. Within a year, gas prices have more than doubled in the United States and more or less quadrupled in Europe — they are at their highest levels in about seven years.

Europe depends partly on gas for electricity and domestic heating. Metal, fertilizer and building materials factories around the world use gas. With the price of the product soaring, more use is made of fuel oil, which sometimes pressures marginally and even more on the price of a barrel of oil. The production of the wells is currently limited by decision of the cartel of large producers, OPEC.

It is easy to see that the lack of energy contributes to the increase in prices in general; Persistent price hikes may limit economic growth, the “resumption” of the pandemic crisis. Just think of the effect on the cost of steel and fertilizers. The lack of gas created a problem even for the production of dry ice in England, making it difficult and expensive to transport refrigerated goods.

Gas and electricity prices have soared that Italy, Spain and France are subsidizing residential consumers. Electricity distribution companies in England are going broke, partly because of higher costs and limited selling prices. Spain has proposed a European gas purchase arrangement, so that the eurozone is not “at the mercy” of suppliers. Gasoline prices have risen about 50% in the United States in one year. Some commentators say this is one of the reasons for President Joe Biden’s decline in popularity.

There is a lack of gas because: 1) the European winter of 2020-21 was cold and long, which reduced inventories beyond the count; 2) European countries discourage gas production or close large exploration fields, such as one in the Netherlands, for various reasons; 3) Europe’s largest gas supplier, Russia, has not increased its supply, for complicated reasons that are still not very well understood even by Europeans; 4) China consumes more gas because it wants to clean the environment, using less coal. Asia pays dearly and takes American gas, for example; 5) even Brazil and Argentina enter the list, as they now buy more gas from the US to supply thermoelectric plants, which replace dry hydroelectric plants; 6) wind farms in Europe, in the UK in particular, are producing less electricity because of the lack of wind; 7) Hurricane Ida damaged production in the Gulf of Mexico.

The reopening of economies after the “worst past” of the epidemic contributed to the rise in fuel prices, which had gone to the level of collapse last year. The scarcity of now gives further impetus to this price recovery.

A barrel of oil (Brent) reached US$ 80 this Tuesday, the highest price in three years.

While there is no solution to the gas problems, prices in the Northern Hemisphere are rising, as it is necessary to stock up for the winter. If the winter in the North is very cold, the situation will get worse, as well as we will have problems here in Brazil if it doesn’t rain a lot from November onwards.

An even uglier price crisis still looks avoidable. Russia may be able to supply more gas. There is a tangled problem here. The Russians have just completed a gas pipeline that runs almost from its border with Finland and reaches Germany, passing through the Baltic Sea, the Nord Stream 2. The work was hotly contested by Americans and some Europeans; suffered sanctions, so to speak. With the new pipeline, the Russians can drop their gas pipes passing through Ukraine. If Ukraine no longer has that utility, say Westerners, it is possible that the Russians will even invade the country, among other geopolitical problems, although Germany is in favor of the pipeline. According to European diplomatic speculation, therefore, the Russians use the gas shortage to obtain an end to sanctions on their pipeline. It is also possible that they are just or also replenishing their empty stocks.

Soon, OPEC may allow further increases in oil production. It does not solve the problem of lack of natural gas, but it mitigates it or holds the rise in oil prices. Analysts speculate that the cartel will not contain production (and earn even more at higher prices) until it smothers customers, as it did in the 1970s. that the income from the wells pays the bill for the expenses of their governments, but not excessively high, which would encourage the entry of competitors into the market.

Finally, at a certain price, some American gas producers (“shale”) may become interested in producing again and others may invest in distribution centers. However, the United States is also trying to discourage the use of gas, which is a problem: the investment to deal with a short-term crisis may not pay off.

In theory, the worst of the crisis is avoidable, at least with regard to the most immediate gas and oil bottlenecks. Bottlenecks, however, may not be so brief. Various critics of the decarbonization program (or of its pace and planning) say that Europe has embarked on a program to discourage the production and use of fossil fuels without first having a reliable alternative to even occasional crises in energy supply. That is, it taxed fossils, created an expensive market for permitting the use of carbon, dismantling production units. In the long run, it tends to work. In supply crises, like now, worsened by the disorder caused by the epidemic, it may have to deal with an expensive electricity and heating bill and popular uprising.