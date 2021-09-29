World Heart Day: heart attack symptoms in women are not very clear; know how to recognize | live you

Cardiovascular disease in women already surpasses breast and uterine cancer statistics. Among Brazilian women, especially those over 40, heart disease represents 30% of the causes of death, the highest rate in Latin America.

In addition, data from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate that heart diseases account for one third of the deaths of women in the world, that is, 8.5 million deaths per year – more than 23 thousand per day.

listen to the Wellness podcast about heart attack in women:

The American Cardiology Association pointed out that survival after a heart attack is 8.2 years for men and just 5.5 years for women. And the risk of a second heart attack is 17% in men and 21% in women.

Myocardial infarction in women is often ignored because the symptoms are different from men and are sometimes confused with mental, emotional and psychosomatic stress. See what they are:

undefined malaise

Anguish

difficulty breathing

cold sweat

Stomach ache

Nausea

jaw pain

As the symptoms are not so clear, women end up not seeking medical help. Every 30 minutes of delay, annual mortality increases by 7%. That’s why quick service is essential to save lives.

“We are used to learning that the symptom of a heart attack is that pain in the chest that goes to the jaw and radiates to the arm. This is true in most men. In women it is not quite like that. It does not have the classic symptom, it comes with a ill-defined anguish, an unexplained shortness of breath. That’s why she seeks care late,” warns cardiologist Roberto Botelho.

He warns that the moment a woman has a heart attack is different from that of a man. “When she has a heart attack, she is a person with more risk factors and comorbidities.”

Is a heart attack different in women?

Why do women die more from a heart attack?

According to Botelho, there are several factors:

She takes a long time to identify the symptoms and go to the hospital In the hospital, it is not quickly diagnosed due to non-specific symptoms and this causes delay in treatment Women’s vessels are smaller and more fragile, which makes them sensitive to anticoagulants used to thin the blood. This makes the woman at greater risk of bleeding Hypertensive women who take contraceptives are 12 times more likely to have a heart attack because they suffer an injury to the vessel wall