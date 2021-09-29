World Heart Day: See Exercise Benefits for Heart Health

Cardiac health care should be part of the routine from the beginning of life. Healthy eating, stress control and moderate physical activity are essential measures for the prevention of cardiovascular diseases. World Heart Day, celebrated this September 29, calls attention to one of the main organs of the human body.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a minimum of 150 to 300 minutes of aerobic activity per week for healthy adults and an average of 60 minutes per day for children and adolescents.

Read more about heart and fitness

Sedentary lifestyle is associated with several diseases that increase the risk of cardiovascular problems. Lack of physical activity favors the accumulation of fat in the walls of blood vessels, which hinders the passage of blood, compromises the functioning of the organ and can lead to a heart attack, in addition to the risk of causing stroke and thrombosis.

“The earlier we start caring for the heart, the lower the risk factors throughout life. Today, we have childhood obesity and high blood cholesterol levels in children. The Covid-19 pandemic has increased sedentary lifestyles in this age group and may generate a greater risk factor for heart problems,” says Vanessa Guimarães, a cardiologist at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo.

Experts consulted by CNN emphasize that aerobic exercise, in general, can bring benefits to heart health.

“Aerobic exercises that require the use of endurance strength are beneficial for the heart. These are exercises that increase muscle and cardiac conditioning. All this must be evaluated individually for each person, especially those who have some risk to the heart”, comments Vanessa.

walk and run

Walking is beneficial for people of all ages as it is a lower-intensity exercise. According to specialists, it may be ideal for those who have been without any kind of activity for a long time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Because it requires less physical effort, walking can help make it a habit to set aside time each day for movement. Running, in addition to cardiovascular gains, helps in weight reduction, due to the high caloric expenditure of aerobic activity.

According to teacher and physical trainer Marcio Atalla, walking and running can be alternated. “You don’t need to start running long distances. Switch between running and walking. In addition to conditioning the cardiovascular part, you also gradually prepare the musculature and articulation for the demands of the race”, he explains.

Cycling

Cycling is a moderate physical activity that has a lower impact compared to other activities such as running. According to Marcio Atalla, exercise can be ideal for people who are overweight.

“Cycling is an activity with cardiorespiratory gain and that preserves the joints due to the lack of impact. For those who are out of shape, it can be a great physical activity to gain conditioning and strengthen the lower limbs”, says Atalla.

As it is a moderate activity, cycling can be practiced up to five times a week. The ideal amount of training, duration and intensity should be recommended by specialists such as cardiologists and sports doctors.

Swimming

When swimming, you use the muscles of the entire body, as if it were a big orchestra in which arms, legs and abdomen play an essential role in the final result. As one of the most complete sports, the modality also brings gains for cardiorespiratory condition and, consequently, for physical conditioning.

According to Atalla, swimming is advantageous mainly for children and overweight people. In addition to being an activity related to survival, swimming promotes a series of motor and joint gains.

“Those who are overweight end up tiring faster in activities such as basketball or running, which strain the joints. Doing an activity in the water is nice because it reduces the impact on the joints”, he analyzes.

The importance of medical evaluation

The list of aerobic exercises also includes modalities such as surfing, skateboarding, dancing, as well as training involving going up and down stairs and jumping rope. According to physician Vanessa Guimarães, from the Sírio-Libanês Hospital, before starting any physical exercise, it is essential to undergo a medical evaluation.

“We have both the arrhythmias that can be induced by physical exercise and conditions that have never been evaluated and that are discovered when the person is going to do a physical activity. Physical assessment before activities, at the beginning of the gym, for example, is necessary, even for children who want to play sports with a tendency to high performance”, he points out.

According to the specialist, the practice of physical exercise can increase cardiac output, in addition to helping to maintain weight control, good mood and proper functioning of the immune system. However, the benefits are associated with the moderate practice of activities. Excess can be harmful to health.

“Excessive exercise can increase the risk of injuries, both muscle, ligament and joint. This can be avoided with moderate exercise, which generates good conditioning and will have good results, in a longer period and in a healthier way. Excessive load, time and intensity will never be recommended by any serious professional in the field. Our body has a limit”, he explains.

For people diagnosed with some type of cardiovascular disease, care for activities must be redoubled. Individuals with hypertension, for example, may experience an increase in blood pressure during exercise.

“It is important that the hypertensive patient does the activity, having its hormonal benefit, decreased insulin resistance and lower vascular risk, for example, but he must be medicated. He can’t do the activity without being using the usual medication and with the exams that the doctor evaluates to know the adequate level of intensity”, he emphasizes.

The hidden benefits of physical activity

Psychologist Luciana Ferreira Angelo adds that, in addition to the gains for physical health, the activity also promotes a feeling of well-being and relaxation, which can be beneficial for the heart.

“One of the psychoneurological benefits of physical activity is neuroplasticity, a characteristic of the central nervous system that promotes system change and adaptation according to experiences and needs. The area is stimulated when we do physical exercises”, says Luciana, coordinator of the improvement and specialization course in Sport Psychology at Instituto Sedes Sapientiae, in São Paulo.

Movement is also associated with an increased level of factors related to the development and maintenance of neurons. Physical exercise helps release neurotrophin (BDNF), which is an important protein for the maintenance and survival of neurons.

“The activity also improves cognitive performance. Researches point to the gain of benefits in memory, attention and concentration. In addition to reports of improvement in academic performance and reduced risk for dementia,” he adds.

The expert says that the benefits also include increased levels of neurotransmitters, such as serotonin, which helps regulate mood, appetite and sleep and is also associated with a feeling of relaxation.

Physical activities can also bring improvements in social relationships, self-esteem, confidence and emotional regulation. Especially those that can be practiced in a group.

“Exercises can provide different structural and functional changes in the brain. It is a non-pharmacological treatment for psychological disorders linked to the improvement of social relationships, an essential factor for a good quality of life”, says Luciana Ferreira.