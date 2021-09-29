World stock exchanges fall and pull Ibovespa; dollar rises to R$5,424

Pulled by a tumble in world markets, the Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), closed this Tuesday (29) with a sharp drop of 3.05%, to 110,123.85 points. It is the biggest drop in the index in nearly three weeks since September 8 (3.78%), the day after the coup attacks on Independence Day, called by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

The commercial dollar reached its fifth consecutive high today, of 0.85%, and ended Tuesday (28) quoted at R$ 5.424 on sale. It is the highest value in nearly five months, since May 4, when the US currency ended the session at R$5.431.

With today’s performance, the Ibovespa accumulates losses of 7.29% in the month and 7.47% in the year. The dollar has already risen 4.88% in September and 4.54% in 2021.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Stocks fall in the US and Europe

The performance of the Brazilian market today was strongly affected by the widespread pessimism on stock exchanges around the world.

In the United States, according to preliminary data, the three main indexes fell:

Dow Jones: -1.62%, to 34,304.21 points

S&P 500: -2.03%, to 4,352.77 points

Nasdaq: -2.81%, at 14,549.56 points

In Europe, European equities retreated to their lowest levels in a week. The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 2.07% to 1,748 points, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 2.18% to 452 points, the biggest daily drop in more than two months.

Tech stocks fell 4.8% to their lowest level in two months. See how the main European Stock Exchanges closed:

England: the Financial Times index fell 0.5% to 7,028 points

Germany: the DAX index fell 2.09% to 15,248 points

France: the CAC-40 index lost 2.17% to 6,506 points

Italy: the Ftse/Mib index had a devaluation of 2.14%, to 25,573 points

Spain: the Ibex-35 index dropped 2.59% to 8,769 points

Portugal: the PSI20 index devalued 1.13%, to 5,388 points

Concerns about interest rates in the US and energy in the world

The signal from the Fed (Federal Reserve, the Central Bank of the United States) that it may start to raise interest rates (now close to zero) in November, earlier than expected, has boosted yields on government bonds American, with rates above 1.5%.

Higher interest rates in the US tend to attract resources that are currently invested in other countries, such as Brazil. With less dollar here, the trend is for the currency to rise.

In the US, issues related to an impasse on the Budget, which could paralyze the government, also marked the day.

In Europe, a soaring price of natural gas, with consumption rising at a time of restricted supply and critical stocks, has aggravated fears that energy costs will be a growing challenge for the global economy, which is still beginning to rise of the effects of covid-19.

According to the president of investment analysis house Ohmresearch, Roberto Attuch, this event added to an already tense picture, including restrictions imposed by the Chinese government on the consumption of coal and the steel industry, which were already beginning to impact some sectors of the country’s industry. . This ended up weighing on the actions of Brazilian metal exporters, such as Vale and Usiminas, which contributed to the Ibovespa’s fall today.

The issues related to China are added to the fear of default by the real estate giant Evergrande and the prospects of a slowdown in the Chinese economy.

“This whole picture is getting in the way a lot,” said Attuch.

In Brazil, low growth, inflation and risk of populism

According to him, the world scenario highlights problems in Brazil, which also has a lower growth horizon and high inflation.

This scenario had another round of deterioration, with Petrobras announcing an increase in the price of diesel in refineries by almost 9%, raising the readjustment this year to more than 50%.

“This all adds to the reading in the market that the government is increasingly tempted to seek populist initiatives in order to be competitive in the 2022 election,” he said.

On Tuesday, President Jair Bolsonaro stated that Brazil is a rich country and can serve “the most needy for a longer time”, indicating a possible extension of emergency aid paid since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The declaration comes at a time when the government is putting together a controversial proposal to postpone part of the payment of court orders in order to launch its social program Auxílio Brasil, a replacement for Bolsa Família.

(With Reuters)