Worlds 2021: All players appearing in Worlds theme song

O Worlds 2021 will start on October 5th and we already have the theme song among us called Burn It All Down. The song arrived accompanied by a clip that shows several players around the world battling for a place in the final tournament, the League of Legends world.

We’ve already shown here some references that Riot put to three Brazilian players: brTT, FNB and Robot, in addition to narrators Gruntar and Schaeppi. Below is the full list of players featured as characters that appear in the Burn It All Down video:

brTT – paiN Gaming (CBLOL)

– paiN Gaming (CBLOL) FNB – Vorax Liberty (CBLOL)

– Vorax Liberty (CBLOL) Faker – T1 (LCK)

Showmaker – DAMWON KIA (LCK)

BeryL – DAMWON KIA (LCK)

Canyon – DAMWON KIA (LCK)

Chovy – Hanwha Life (LCK)

Pyosik – DRX (LCK)

Doinb – Funplus Phoenix (LPL)

TheShy – Invictus Gaming (LPL)

Rookie – Invictus Gaming (LPL)

JackeyLove – Top Esports (LPL)

Lwx – Funplus Phoenix (LPL)

Bin – Suning (LPL)

Gala – RNG (LPL)

Viper – EDG (LPL)

Blaber – Cloud9 (LCS)

PowerOfEvil – TSM (LCS)

Rekkles – G2 (LEC)

Wunder – G2 (LEc)

Carzzy – MAD Lions (LEC)

Armut – MAD Lions (LEC)

Hans Sama – Rogue (LEC)

See below our video commenting the references. If you prefer, scroll down to find photos of all the players that appear.

Showmaker (Syndra) is one of the protagonists and appears at various times in the video

Rekkles (Jhin) is one of the protagonists and appears at various times in the video

JackeyLove (Kai’sa) is one of the protagonists and appears in several moments of the video

Faker appears at 0:05

Pyosik (Lee Sin) appears at 0:49 (not confirmed)

Chovy (Orianna) appears at 0:54

LWX (Aphelios) appears at 0:57

Carzzy (Ezreal) appears at 0:58

TheShy (Fiora) and Bin (Fiora) appear at 1:04

Viper (Xayah) and Gala (Varus) appear at 1:05

Blaber (Kindred) and PowerOfEvil (Azir) appear at 1:07

Armut (Gnar) appears at 1:07

Hans Sama (Kalista) appears at 1:08

Brazilians FNB (Renekton) and brTT (Draven) appear at 1:09

Wunder appears forging weapons for Rekkles at 1:33

BeryL (Leona) appears at 3:08 (not confirmed)

Doinb (Yasuo) appears at 3:10

Rookie (LeBlanc) appears at 3:15 (not confirmed)

Bonus – Robo stamped on a wall appears at 0:30

Worlds 2021

Scheduled to start on October 5th, the Worlds 2021 already has its groups defined, and the RED Kalunga, Brazilian representative, will play on the first day, debuting against Infinity. Check out our full coverage of the LoL World Cup and follow our Youtube channel for daily videos about the tournament.