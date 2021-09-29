Worlds 2021: All players appearing in Worlds theme song

O Worlds 2021 will start on October 5th and we already have the theme song among us called Burn It All Down. The song arrived accompanied by a clip that shows several players around the world battling for a place in the final tournament, the League of Legends world.

We’ve already shown here some references that Riot put to three Brazilian players: brTT, FNB and Robot, in addition to narrators Gruntar and Schaeppi. Below is the full list of players featured as characters that appear in the Burn It All Down video:

  • brTT – paiN Gaming (CBLOL)
  • FNB – Vorax Liberty (CBLOL)
  • Faker – T1 (LCK)
  • Showmaker – DAMWON KIA (LCK)
  • BeryL – DAMWON KIA (LCK)
  • Canyon – DAMWON KIA (LCK)
  • Chovy – Hanwha Life (LCK)
  • Pyosik – DRX (LCK)
  • Doinb – Funplus Phoenix (LPL)
  • TheShy – Invictus Gaming (LPL)
  • Rookie – Invictus Gaming (LPL)
  • JackeyLove – Top Esports (LPL)
  • Lwx – Funplus Phoenix (LPL)
  • Bin – Suning (LPL)
  • Gala – RNG (LPL)
  • Viper – EDG (LPL)
  • Blaber – Cloud9 (LCS)
  • PowerOfEvil – TSM (LCS)
  • Rekkles – G2 (LEC)
  • Wunder – G2 (LEc)
  • Carzzy – MAD Lions (LEC)
  • Armut – MAD Lions (LEC)
  • Hans Sama – Rogue (LEC)

See below our video commenting the references. If you prefer, scroll down to find photos of all the players that appear.

Showmaker (Syndra) is one of the protagonists and appears at various times in the video

Showmaker in the Worlds 2021 music video
(Image: Reproduction/Riot)

Rekkles (Jhin) is one of the protagonists and appears at various times in the video

Rekkles in the Worlds 2021 music video
(Image: Reproduction/Riot)

JackeyLove (Kai’sa) is one of the protagonists and appears in several moments of the video

JackeyLove in the Worlds 2021 music video
(Image: Reproduction/Riot)

Faker appears at 0:05

Faker in the Worlds 2021 music video
(Image: Reproduction/Riot)

Pyosik (Lee Sin) appears at 0:49 (not confirmed)

Pyosik in the Worlds 2021 music video
(Image: Reproduction/Riot)

Chovy (Orianna) appears at 0:54

chovy in the Worlds 2021 music video
(Image: Reproduction/Riot)

LWX (Aphelios) appears at 0:57

(Image: Reproduction/Riot)

Carzzy (Ezreal) appears at 0:58

Carzzy in the Worlds 2021 music video
(Image: Reproduction/Riot)

TheShy (Fiora) and Bin (Fiora) appear at 1:04

theShy and bin in the Worlds 2021 music video
(Image: Reproduction/Riot)

Viper (Xayah) and Gala (Varus) appear at 1:05

viper and Gala in the Worlds 2021 music video
(Image: Reproduction/Riot)

Blaber (Kindred) and PowerOfEvil (Azir) appear at 1:07

Blaber and PowerOfEvil in the Worlds 2021 music video
(Image: Reproduction/Riot)

Armut (Gnar) appears at 1:07

Armut in the Worlds 2021 music video
(Image: Reproduction/Riot)

Hans Sama (Kalista) appears at 1:08

Hans Sama in the Worlds 2021 music video
(Image: Reproduction/Riot)

Brazilians FNB (Renekton) and brTT (Draven) appear at 1:09

brTT and Robo in Worlds 2021 song
(Image: Reproduction/Riot)

Wunder appears forging weapons for Rekkles at 1:33

Wunder in the Worlds 2021 music video
(Image: Reproduction/Riot)

BeryL (Leona) appears at 3:08 (not confirmed)

(Image: Reproduction/Riot)

Doinb (Yasuo) appears at 3:10

Doinb in the Worlds 2021 music video
(Image: Reproduction/Riot)

Rookie (LeBlanc) appears at 3:15 (not confirmed)

(Image: Reproduction/Riot)

Bonus – Robo stamped on a wall appears at 0:30

It’s Robs! (Image: Reproduction/Riot)

Worlds 2021

Scheduled to start on October 5th, the Worlds 2021 already has its groups defined, and the RED Kalunga, Brazilian representative, will play on the first day, debuting against Infinity. Check out our full coverage of the LoL World Cup and follow our Youtube channel for daily videos about the tournament.