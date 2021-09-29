World’s oldest republic to abolish prison for abortion

by

  • Lucas Ferraz
  • From Rome to BBC News Brazil

The land of freedom, as a proud welcome sign in the Serene Republic of San Marino proclaimed, for many years lived with a great contradiction. The oldest republic on the planet was one of the few countries in Europe to still criminalize abortion with imprisonment. The penalty for women or whoever else helped to terminate the pregnancy could reach three years.

On Sunday (26/9), the yes – for the decriminalization of abortion – received overwhelming support, with more than 77% of the votes, which puts an end to one of the biggest taboos of the small state, whose territory (inhabited by 33,000 people ) the size of the island of Manhattan (New York) is wedged in northeastern Italy, its only neighbor.

Now, new legislation must be approved by Parliament within six months. According to the terms of the popular consultation, abortion will be allowed until the twelfth week of pregnancy. In case of malformation of the fetus or if it puts the mother’s health at risk, the period to terminate the pregnancy may be longer.

“We always come later on this issue of women’s rights. It is a historic problem, which has been pushed for decades,” Karen Pruccoli, a local businesswoman and president of the UDS, an Italian acronym for the Union of Samarinese Women, told BBC Brazil , an association that promoted the debate in recent weeks.