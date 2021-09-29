What makes a reality show successful? For Solange Gomes and Tati Quebra-Barraco de A Fazenda 13, the participants need to be themselves, but not be a plant and they cannot burn themselves with wrong attitudes either., then they must police themselves, just like in real life. For the funkeira, many enter the game to clean the image and come out worse.

“That’s what I say, comes in search of success and gets burned. The word today is cancellation, but before it was burned. There are people who came in here and come out worse than they came in”, it says Tati and Solange agree that there are these cases, but there is another thing that can irritate a lot: The plants.

Gugu’s ex-bathtub vents: “But also, most here want to be quiet, give no opinion, want to be cooking and washing dishes all day as if that would gain something. Making food, washing dishes all day long and not saying anything won’t give anyone a championship”.

For her who values ​​entertainment, she says that people at home should not like this type of content: “Even because whoever’s at home sucks, watching people cook and wash dishes all day long. And the sun is beautiful and the sky is blue and it’s over and there’s no opinion. Would you like to watch this at home? Put yourself in your place, I wouldn’t want to watch it, I think it’s boring”.

