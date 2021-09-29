Xbox Games with Gold for October has Castlevania, RE Code Veronica and more

This Tuesday afternoon (28), Microsoft officially announced the Xbox Games With Gold free games for October, which has air and hover on Xbox One, and Castlevania: Harmony of Despair and Resident Evil Code: Veronica X on Xbox 360. All games are backward compatible on Xbox Series X|S.

For those who don’t know the titles, Aaero is a spaceship game with a psychedelic theme and a first-rate soundtrack for lovers of the genre; Hover is an open-world game inspired by the classic Jet Set Radio, but with several new possibilities (including first-person play); Castlevania: Harmony of Despair is an arcade game from the franchise, mixing classic puzzles and combat with multiplayer and several iconic characters from the franchise; finally, Resident Evil Code: Veronica X is the remastering of the classic PS2 game, with a lot of horror and fixed camera for the most purists of the series. Check out:

Free Xbox One Games

Air – October 1st to 31st

Hover – October 16th to November 15th

Free Xbox 360 Games

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair – October 1-15

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X – October 16th to 31st

Xbox Games with Gold free games are available to Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

So, what did you think of the free games for the month of October? Did you like it? I expected more? Leave your comment below!