Xbox insider users can now try xCloud for console

Console testing of xCloud started today!

The big day has arrived! Through its official Twitter, Xbox confirmed that users insiders Xbox can now test the xCloud for console, something highly anticipated by Xbox users.

According to Xbox, only insiders of level Alpha and Alpha Skip-ahead can test the long-awaited xCloud for console, but according to Xbox, the tests of the service streaming will be expanded to other users soon. Unfortunately, the new feature is not yet available in Brazil, as xCloud hasn’t been officially released yet, but that’s about to change, as Xbox Brazil has confirmed that the launch will be made “soon”. Check out:

Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) for Console is coming to a random subset of Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha #XboxInsiders today! You can read all about the new feature at the blog post linked below: https://t.co/T1h7b3SC44 — Xbox Insider (@xboxinsider) September 28, 2021

“xCloud for Console is reaching a random subset of insider Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha users! […]” said the tweet.

At the tweet, Xbox reinforced that not all users insiders Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead are able to participate in the tests, as only one randomly chosen set gained permission to participate in the beta.

be a member VIP gives Xbox Central on YouTube and have access to exclusive content, in addition to following on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook to stay on top of all the news about Xbox.

Check out our list of games and equipment at promotion! Click here and check it out.

Remember that you can subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only BRL 5. Click here and subscribe! *Only valid for new subscribers.

O Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the subscription service that unites Xbox Live Gold that you have allows you to play online, chat with friends, rescue games from Games with Gold, have exclusive discounts in addition to many other advantages, with the Game Pass which is the subscription games library, where you’ll have a slew of updated titles available every month, including all Xbox exclusives at launch. In addition Ultimate subscribers have access to the catalog of EA PLAY, with more than 70 games from Electronic Arts.