Xbox releases list of free games for subscribers in October

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X is featured, and Microsoft also announced Avengers game on Game Pass

Microsoft released the titles of Games with Gold for October, the list of free games for subscribers of Xbox Live Gold (or from the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate). The highlight of the month is for Resident Evil Code: Veronica X, a Dreamcast and PlayStation 2 classic that was re-released in HD for the Xbox 360.

One of the notable absences, however, is Castlevania: Harmony of Despair. The game, originally released for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in 2011, is one of the freebies for subscribers in the United States, but as the title is unavailable on Xbox Live in Brazil, it was replaced by The World of Keflings.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. In August 2019, foreign subscribers received Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, which was not made available to Brazilians. After public commotion on social networks, Xbox Brazil stated that it contacted the Konami to get the classic rating around here, which resulted in the game finally being released on Xbox Live in Brazil – and then placed on Games with Gold that same month. It’s still not sure if something like that will happen with Harmony of Despair.

Check out the complete October 2021 Games With Gold list below (via Xbox Wire):

Available between the 1st and the 31st of October

Xbox One and Xbox Series S | X

Speed ​​through stunning scenery, searching for streaks of light and fighting epic boss battles, all with an amazing licensed soundtrack. Featuring songs from Noisia, Flux Pavilion, Katy B, The Prototypes, Neosignal and more, feel the groove and unleash the energy in the music.

hover

Available between October 16th and November 15th

Xbox One and Xbox Series S | X

In a futuristic, 3D open world, join a group of young rebels, the Gamers, and fight against oppressive laws while performing incredible tricks and combos. Equipped with high-tech equipment, which guarantee amazing jumps and speed, help the citizens and find a way to reach Orbital Station.

The World of Keflings

Available between the 1st and the 31st of October

Xbox 360, Xbox One and Xbox Series S | X

Use your Xbox Live Avatar on a journey to help the little Keflings build their kingdom. Rescue the princess, build a robot and befriend a dragon in this story-based kingdom-building adventure.

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X

Available between the 16th and 31st of October

Xbox 360, Xbox One and Xbox Series S | X

Set three months after the destruction of Racoon City, help Claire Redfield travel across Europe in search of her missing brother Chris. Infiltrate the Umbrella Corporation’s Paris laboratory and survive the horde of zombies that await you.

Marvel’s Avengers on Xbox Game Pass

To close September with a flourish, Microsoft also announced the arrival of Marvel’s Avengers to the catalog of Xbox Game Pass. the game of Avengers, developed by Crystal Dynamics (tomb Raider), arrives at the catalog in September 30th, also including the expansion of the black Panther to subscribers at no additional cost.

The list of releases from Xbox Game Pass for October should be released soon.

