Xiaomi confirms that Civi cellphone will not be sold outside China

A few hours ago, Xiaomi officialized its first Civi cell phone, with intermediate hardware focused on cost-effectiveness, which aroused the interest of those looking for good hardware without having to spend a lot. The bad news is that, according to the Android Authority, which sought the Chinese for clarification on the new device, the Civi has no forecast of getting a global version. In other words, the interesting intermediary, considered by the brand as “the most beautiful cell phone ever launched”, will only be sold in China.

With that, we can expect some limitations for those who decide to import it, for example, the lack of support for our native language as well as the absence of apps and services from Google. The novelty arrived as a shower of cold water for Brazilians who were willing to import the laptop, however, we cannot rule out the possibility that Xiaomi will launch a cell phone with the same specifications under another name. The company is known for having several versions of the same device in different markets, so although it has said that the Civi will not reach other countries, the brand has not confirmed that it will not have a twin brother, so there is still hope.

