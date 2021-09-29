XP starts Natura coverage with a purchase recommendation and sees a potential increase of almost 40% for shares

Natura Store (Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – XP began this week to cover the actions of Natura&Co. (NTCO3) with a buy recommendation and a target price of R$65 per share – which implies a potential increase of 39.4% compared to the close of Monday (27).

Justifications include the company’s strong market positioning through four global brands with complementary pricing and portfolios; a robust research and development (R&D) framework, “leading to innovative and differentiated products”; as well as a positive view of XP regarding the Avon acquisition.

Analysts also cite in a report the valuation attractive for the company’s shares and “interesting” positive risks, such as the company’s internationalization plans (China and the US), mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and the development of a beauty ecosystem.

In XP’s assessment, the construction of this “beauty ecosystem” should lead to greater customer recurrence, lower acquisition cost and increased productivity of consultants and sales representatives – offering an “interesting” high potential for NTCO3 actions.

In addition to a diverse portfolio, Natura has broad geographic diversification, writes XP, with a leading position in emerging markets. Attention is also focused on synergies with the integration of the operations of Avon, which was acquired in 2020.

ESG Highlight

Another aspect that supports XP’s purchase recommendation is Natura’s best social, environmental and governance (ESG) practices.

“Aiming at achieving social, environmental and financial results through the use of sustainable ingredients from the Amazon, we see the company transforming social and environmental challenges into business opportunities, while enjoying a moment when all eyes are on ESG,” write the analysts.

According to the company, the company is one of the companies best positioned from the ESG perspective in the XP coverage environment.

“We see NTCO ​​with a strong environmental responsibility, highlighting its commitment to supporting the Amazon Forest, superior performance in managing CO2 emissions throughout its production chain; as well as its efforts to reduce packaging waste and promote recycling,” the analysts write.

The company’s favorable positioning to capture growing opportunities from healthier and greener products, as well as efforts towards diversity, also support XP’s positive vision.

“The company has several and renowned certifications and recognitions, which reinforces its long-standing commitment to sustainability”, writes the analysis team.

Among the certifications, XP draws attention to the fact that the company is the first publicly traded company to receive the certification of Company B. Natura has also been a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) for seven and 16 years old, respectively.

This Tuesday (28), in line with the fall of the Ibovespa, Natura’s shares were down 2.2% around 4:20 pm, with the shares traded at R$ 45.60.

