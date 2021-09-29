Xuxa asks for impeachment of Bolsonaro and declares: ‘It’s no use saying I’m PT’ | celebrities



Xuxa and Jair Bolsonaro – Reproduction

Published 09/28/2021 20:17

Rio – Xuxa Meneghel criticized the Bolsonaro government (no party) this Tuesday (28) on her social networks. On her Instagram profile, the blonde shared the news that the government let covid-19 tests, medicines and vaccines win. “Do you know who pays for this? You know why you don’t want to know about the mistakes of this government? Do you know why we haven’t removed this person from the government yet? Because you haven’t signed the impeachment petition yet,” he wrote.

Xuxa also stressed that he is not a PT. “It’s no use saying I’m PT, because I’m not. It’s no use saying I miss the Rouanet Law because I’m not considered a culture and so I can’t use it, even if I want to,” he concluded.

In the comments, they celebrated them with the artist. “Wonderful,” commented a follower. “You deserve it!” said another. “Very proud!”, completed a netizen.

