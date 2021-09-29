Xuxa detonates Bolsonaro government and calls for impeachment of the president

Xuxa Meneghel, once again, used their social networks to criticize the government of Jair Bolsonaro (no party). This Tuesday afternoon (28), the presenter made a post on Instagram asking questions while sharing an article about stocks, medicines and vaccines rendered useless by the Ministry of Health.

In the same publication, Xuxa also made it clear that she is not a PT member and that she has even less been protected by the Rouanet law: “Do you know who pays for this? Do you know why you don’t want to know about the mistakes of this government? Do you know why we haven’t taken this person out of the government yet?”, began the eternal Queen of the Shorty.

“Because you haven’t signed the impeachment petition yet (it’s no use saying I’m a PT, because I’m not, it’s no use saying I miss the Rouanet law, because I’m not considered culture and so I can’t use it, even if I want to… so , sign now)”, asked the artist.

Remember that this is not the first time that Xuxa detonates Bolsonaro on the internet. During the new coronavirus pandemic, she criticized the mismanagement of the head of state in the face of the health crisis, such as the lack of vaccines, crowding, in addition to calling for the impeachment of the president of Brazil.

See Xuxa’s publication:

Instagram will load in the frontend.

