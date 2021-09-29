You will be able to “train” Alexa to adapt the assistant to your needs

Amazon wants to give users the ability to customize Alexa’s artificial intelligence to perform specific actions, such as identifying doorbell sounds or checking, via cameras, whether a door is closed or open. The idea is that this allows the consumer to configure the company’s virtual assistant to be really useful in everyday life and not just a task facilitator, as it is today.

According to the manufacturer, the level of customization will be much deeper than the current one and will allow you to adjust to things like your favorite team, the news site you read every morning before work or your food preferences. The idea is to enable, for example, the recognition of your dog’s bark to warn the user if it occurs in an insistent and excessive way, indicating that someone may have entered your area.

It will be possible to customize Alexa to identify sounds (Image: Playback/Amazon)

The identification of sounds is something that Alexa’s algorithm already offers — the so-called Alexa Guard — and it has some functions from the factory, such as the recognition of broken glass or a ringing fire alarm. This service can notify the person who is far from home to call the fire department or return to check what happened, in addition to being an ally for people with hearing impairments, who manage to be notified of an emergency.

Sound features for everyday life

More than applicability in crucial moments, the new Alexa could bring optimization to routine tasks such as the microwave beep, the alert of a refrigerator with the door open, the garage door opening by mistake or even the sound of water running in excess, which could indicate a leak.

According to Amazon, you would only need to provide between six and ten sample sounds for the virtual assistant to know what the noise is all about. It may still seem like a lot, but it’s a huge evolution compared to the thousands of samples previously used by the company to train the algorithm and reach the current result.

After training, the user can define notifications or routines for execution whenever noise is identified. By identifying the sound of the door opening, the pre-configured system could turn on the light, turn on the air conditioning and put on music, all immediately and automatically.

Alexa could identify the sound of the baby’s crying and notify him (Image: Reproduction/Amazon)

User learning

In the same sense, but focused on images, Alexa would be able to analyze an environment to see if there was any kind of change. If you have left a door closed and it is detected that it is open, an alert is sent to let the user know that something is not right. For now, this is still quite limited, but there are prospects for improvement that could identify more variations.

Regarding food aspect, it will be possible to train the AI ​​to better understand your food preferences or needs. You can say something like “Alexa, learn my preferences” to teach her didactically or just polish the knowledge based on your choices. By asking her to list nearby restaurants, you could alert her that you are vegetarian and that would exclude steak houses or places that do not offer this type of meal.

By declaring which is your favorite team, Alexa could inform you whenever there is any news about the team, game results or alerts for matches with a close start.

Run on the device itself

Until now, this process of identifying sounds and training will take place in the cloud, so it requires an internet connection, but the company’s plan is to enable processing on the device itself, be it an Echo or another device, without the need to send the audio for external servers.

Devices like the new Echo would be used to train Alexa’s AI (Image: Playback/Amazon)

Skills related to third-party software should also be supported with the new set of enhancements. For now, everything will be limited to weather services, but new adjustments should bring broader and simpler options to facilitate communication even if you’ve never talked to a virtual assistant before. With this, it would be possible for you to make Alexa (or another program) understand that you want to know the weather forecast by saying “what is the weather like” or “I wear warm clothes today?”.

The new features were presented at Amazon’s event held this Tuesday (28), in which the company announced its new Echo devices, new hardware and even a home robot endowed with personality. For now, the detection of custom sounds is under development and is scheduled for release in 2022.

