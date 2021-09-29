Young man dies after trying to save friend at sea

One woman captured the moment when her husband, a fitness coach, tried to save the life of a young woman who was in trouble at sea at a Spanish resort. Despite the efforts, Daniil Gagarin, 30, and Emma Mönkkönen, 24, died at the scene.

According to a publication by The Mirror, the images captured the moment when Emma, ​​who was also a physical trainer, jumps off a cliff into the sea.

After the jump, the young woman manages to swim to a rock, but when she tries to climb, she is dragged by the waves and finds herself in a difficult situation in the middle of the turbulent sea.

In the footage it is possible to hear Daniil and his wife, Darya, trying to guide the young woman to a safe place. Seeing the young woman in trouble, the man jumped overboard with the intention of helping her.

Daniil jumped into the sea to try to help friend

While Emma can be seen being carried around, Daniil is seen jumping into the rough sea. Amazingly, he manages to pull the girl to the top of a rock.

Despite being able to climb the rock, the young people were once again dragged by the intense waves. At this moment it is possible to see Darya, who also works as a physical trainer, crying hysterically as the young people are dragged through the sea.

Darya was responsible for activating the emergency services, which promptly began searching for the young people. After the searches, Emma’s body was found three kilometers from the cove, while Daniil’s body was found only the next day.

The young people worked at a gym located in a Spanish resort.