Young man wakes up six months after brain death and says ‘I love you’ to mother | World

Social networks Lewis Roberts woke up and said “I love you” to his mother, 6 months after he was declared brain dead

An 18-year-old boy, who had been brain dead for six months and had registered documentation for his organ donation, suddenly woke up and said “I love you” to his mother. The case took place in England.

The registration for the donation of the young man’s organs was delayed, and that’s what saved the boy’s life. Hours before surgery, while his parents worked through the bureaucratic issues of the procedure, Lewis Roberts opened his eyes, blinked, and began to breathe on his own.

“After six months and three weeks of not saying anything, Lewis said not just a word but an entire sentence. He said ‘Mom, I love you… you’re the best’. As you can imagine, Mom is crying and crying. It’s unbelievable. He’s an amazing boy,” said Lewis’ sister Jade Roberts.

In March of this year, Lewis was hit by a van in the county of Staffordshire. Due to the seriousness of the injuries, four days after the accident, he was declared brain dead by doctors at the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

The family has the help of an online kitty to pay for the costs of their child’s hospitalization.

“Lewis is making progress every day. He is now listening to commands, squeezing your hand and releasing it when prompted. We are very proud of Lewis! Thank you so much to everyone for your love and support, support,” said Lewis’ family.