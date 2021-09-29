Young man wakes up six months after brain death and says ‘I love you’ to mother

Young Lewis Roberts, 18, who has been brain dead for six months and has registered documentation for his organ donation, suddenly woke up and said “I love you” to his mother.

The registration for Lewis’s organ donation was delayed, and that’s what saved the boy’s life. Hours before the surgery, while his parents worked through the bureaucratic issues of the procedure, the young man opened his eyes, blinked, and began to breathe on his own.

“After six months and three weeks of not saying anything, Lewis said not just a word but an entire sentence. He said: ‘Mom, I love you… you are the best.’ As you can imagine, Mom is crying and crying. It’s unbelievable. He’s an amazing boy,” said Jade Roberts, the boy’s sister.

In March of this year, the boy had been run over by a van in the county of Staffordshire, England. Due to the seriousness of the injuries, four days after the accident, he was declared brain dead.

After the accident, the family has been counting on the help of an online kitty to pay for their son’s hospitalization. “Lewis is making progress every day. He is now listening to commands, squeezing your hand and releasing it when prompted. We are very proud of Lewis! Thank you very much to everyone for your love and support, support”, declared the boy’s family.

