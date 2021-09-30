The partying Thor episode in “What If…?” it looked like it was going to end in an optimistic way, different from what we were seeing so far, but at the last minute we had a bizarre version of Ultron merged with the Vision and with the Jewels of Infinity together. And do you know what’s the coolest thing? Marvel released a poster for the next episode that features the character as a highlight.

And really, that’s very good. because though Ultron be one of the most interesting and complex enemies of the Avengers in the comics, he was relegated only to the movie era of ultron, from 2015. So, today we bring you 10 facts about Ultron in the comics, so you understand once and for all why we need more of this homicidal psychotic robot on the MCU.

10 – It started with a mysterious villain

When Hank Pym decided to build Ultron, it was with the best of intentions. However, the robot soon rebelled, hypnotized Pym into believing he was never made, and quickly began to update itself (from Ultron-1 to Ultron-5).

When Ultron-5 first came out into the world, he emerged as a mysterious character in 1968 in Avengers #54 – and he was under the guise of red cloak (a name that would later be used by Justine Hammer as Iron Man’s villain).

As “Red Mantle”, the robot has assembled a new version of the masters of terror to attack the Avengers. He then brainwashed Tony Stark’s butler, jarvis, to take the blame for their villainous activities and keep the Earth’s Most Powerful Heroes unaware of its existence. Ultron’s identity remained a secret for only one edit, when he revealed himself as the homicidal machine created by Hank Pym.

9 – He has the mental patterns of Hank Pym

Ultron’s version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was born out of the combined efforts of Bruce Banner and Tony Stark. In the comics, however, the homicidal robot was created by Hank Pym, better known as Ant-Man. Or Giant. Or Goliath. Or Yellow Jacket. Look, he’s a complicated guy, okay? Take a look at our article about it to understand it better.

Anyway, needing a human mind to base Ultron, Pym chose to use his own brain patterns to create the robot’s personality. Which may not have been a good idea.

Considering Hank Pym’s erratic behavior throughout his comic book background, many readers wondered if Ultron’s nefarious nature came from Pym’s twisted personality. This was somewhat ambiguous for years, but fans finally got an answer during the comic. Ultron’s Wrath. In the story, Ultron revealed that he had searched Hank Pym’s memories and realized that the hero secretly despised humanity. Well, that explains Ultron’s constant efforts to eradicate life on Earth.

8 – He created the Vision

In the Cinematographic Universe, Vision was born after Tony Stark transferred JARVIS artificial intelligence to a body of vibranium created by Ultron, using the Gem of the Mind. It was well thought out, but it was also a considerable departure from the source material. In the comics, Ultron decided to create a new android to have an ally in his fight against the Avengers. To achieve this, he kidnapped Phineas Horton – the creator of Human Torch original – and forced him to use the Torch’s body as the basis for the Vision.

Horton obeyed, but to Ultron’s dismay, the scientist left the Torch’s mind inside the Vision’s body waiting for him to destroy Ultron. The relentless robot killed Horton and began basing Vision’s mind on the brain waves of Simon Williams, the Avenger aka Magnum. Considering the complexity of this story, it’s understandable that Marvel Studios decided to simplify the origin of Visão in the MCU.

7 – Created yet other robots

However, Ultron wasn’t just in Vision. He’s also created other robots over the years, like jocasta, Victor Mancha and alkhema. Jocasta was built as a girlfriend to Ultron, using the brain patterns of Janet Van Dyne, because since Ultron was built using the brain patterns of Hank Pym, he felt a sexual attraction to the real Janet.

Victor Mancha it was built from the DNA of a woman who could not have children, named Marianella Mancha, along with robotic parts, making him not a robot like the others, but a cyborg. His purpose was to grow up to become the man who would destroy the Avengers, all the heroes on the planet and take control of the world. Did not work.

Already alkhema it was built by Ultron in a second attempt to give him a mate. It was built using the brain patterns of Bobbi Morse, the Harpy superheroine. It was destroyed by Hawkeye’s anti-metal arrow.

6 – Inspiration

Writer Roy Thomas and artist John Buscema created Ultron in the 1960s. They created the character based on their shared experience of a very obscure comic book and an even darker character within that obscure referred comic book.

Both artists acknowledge that the idea for Ultron came from reading Captain Video. In fact, from a specific issue of that comic – which was published in a six issue series by Fawcett Comics and which was based on a sci-fi TV series called Video Captain and his Video Rangers. Well, it turns out that this comic featured a robotic villain who went by the name of Makino. It was Makino’s appearance that led the duo to create Ultron at Marvel.

5 – Your name makes you an “Avenger” (or almost)

The inspiration behind the name “Ultron” actually came from the Roman god of war, Mars, whose full name (in terms of the version chosen for Ultron’s inspiration, at least) is “Mars Ultor”. The literal translation of Mars Ultor is “Mars the Avenger”, which essentially means that Ultron’s name is a derivative of the word “Avenger” – the name of the team to which he has been a robotic thorn for many years since his first apparition.

Mars Ultor it’s also the name of a cult of Mars followers, which is also interesting, as Ultron has his own cult in the Marvel comics – the “Sons of Yinsen”.

4 – First Marvel character to use Adamantium

Many people believe that Wolverine was the first character to appear in the comics carrying adamantium, the indestructible fictional metal of the Marvel Universe. A common mistake.

In fact, Ultron was the first to use the metal, first mentioned in Avengers #66, 1969. In the story, written by Roy Thomas, the metal is referred to as part of Ultron’s metallic body. With his indestructible body, he gave jobs to the Most Powerful Heroes on Earth. Wolverine only appeared in the comics 5 years later, in 1974.

3 – It has more powers than you think

When most people think of Ultron, they simply think of a super-strong psychopathic robot that can fire off blasts of destructive energy. But he is so much more than that.

To start with, it was made of adamantium, which makes it virtually indestructible. He also exhibited the ability to fire a “brain ray”, which puts afflicted people into a coma. This ray also allows Ultron to control the victim’s mind or implant subliminal hypnotic commands into his subconscious, which he executes later.

Ultron has demonstrated the ability to convert forms of radiation and energy and also possesses a genius intellect and has access to any and all information, due to his ability to hack and interact with forms of technology. He also developed a collective mind with his drones, allowing him to be in multiple places at once. It is capable of self-repair and reform and has a built-in molecular rearrangement that gives it transmutation capabilities. And he can fly too, of course.

2 – Has already merged with Hank Pym

the comic Ultron’s Wrath, by Rick Remender, presented a new approach to Ultron and Hank Pym’s relationship. Near the end of the story, Pym tries to stop his “son” with a plan devised by Vision. Using his transformation powers, Vision merges with Pym and essentially hides within him. The idea is to get close enough to Ultron that Vision can merge with him and stop him.

The plan seems to be going well until Ultron, while merging with the Sight, uses his powers to merge with Pym and drives the Sight out. This new Ultron, merged with its creator, briefly battled the Avengers, but soon fled into space to conquer other galaxies.

1 – Ultron once had a female body

Ultron already appeared in the comics in a female form – a naked female form, actually. During a hostile encounter between Miss Marvel and her team of Avengers with the Mole and its monsters, Tony Stark’s Iron Man armor unexpectedly began a process of metamorphosis. The result was the emergence of a new being: a naked woman of great power, who immediately destroyed the surrounding horde of monsters and was able to pummel Ares and the incredibly powerful Sentinel.

This woman looked like Janet Van Dyne, and was soon revealed to be a new version of Ultron. She was one of the most powerful incarnations of the villain ever seen and carried out a series of plans to destroy Earth, but was defeated by a virus implanted in her by a Commodore 64.