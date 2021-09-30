11 things you can do on watchOS 8 and couldn’t before

Apple has not yet released the next generation Apple Watch Series 7, but the annual software update for Apple Watches has just arrived.

The watchOS 8 update is now available and can be done on models starting with the Watch Series 3. The upgrade brings some cool new features that make your old Apple Watch look up to date. Here’s everything you should check out first.

1. More aware

The Apple Watch Breathe app is gone — or rather, renamed Mindfulness, which will work your mental health under a new approach.

New breathing routines have been added and are now accompanied by a new feature that is intended to help you think more reflectively throughout the day. Fitness+ subscribers will also receive guided meditations.

2. Customize the screen

With watchOS 8, you can now set a photo of your choice that will appear on the watch’s main screen. To do this, just follow the same steps to change the image of any other clock. go to tab face gallery in the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Then choose the photo you want to view and you’re done.

3. Simplified text

This time, messages also gained some improvements. The button known as “digital crown” can now be used to change the text cursor for easier editing. Type a mouse that helps you move only the parts you want.

The updated interface should allow you to write more messages on the clock itself and faster.

4. Set multiple alarms

With the watchOS 8 update installed, the user can finally set multiple alarms to work side by side.

You can set them via the Timers app on the watch or with a voice command “Hey Siri”. Thus, it is possible to give each alarm a specific name to facilitate identification. Just like on the iPhone.

5. Find your other Apple devices

With the watchOS 8 update, the user gets two new apps to find other devices.

Find Items: which looks for AirTags and the like.

Find Devices: Search for devices such as iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

There is the option to receive alert when your Apple Watch is unpaired from other devices, such as your iPhone, in case you want to reconnect it.

6. More detailed weather forecasts

If you open the Weather app after installing watchOS 8, you will see that there are some improvements.

There is now support for weather notifications, alerts on how the weather might change in the next hour, and some more weather updates — which the user will also be able to put on the clock screen.

7. Control your smart home more easily

The Home app for Apple Watch has been redesigned and improved with the arrival of watchOS 8.

Now the user can have more control over the different HomeKit devices, which are connected to Apple’s smart home platform.

You can view the feed from smart video cameras on the watch without having to turn on your iPhone.

8. Digitizing life

Also new are the features of the Apple Watch Wallet app that have been improved with the arrival of watchOS 8.

There is now ultra-wideband support for digital car keys. It is also possible to connect cars compatible with the watch.

Home and hotel keys can also be added digitally. In some US states, you’ll also be able to add your driver’s license or state ID to the Wallet app — although it’s a little easier to use right on your iPhone.

9. Track respiratory rate

With watchOS 8 installed, the watches are able to monitor the respiratory rate (the number of breaths per minute) while the wearer sleeps, as well as other data such as heart rate.

You can now analyze Apple Watch sleep data through your iPhone’s Health app when connected to the watch. Thus, it is possible to follow the measurements recorded over time.

10. Even greater monitoring of exercises

Apple Watch is able to more accurately monitor two types of exercise: tai chi and pilates. You can find them in the workout app, just scroll down the screen.

According to Apple, both can track metrics like heart rate and movement to provide users with a more accurate measurement of calories.

11. Keep Your Focus

Like iPhones, iPads and Macs, Apple Watch supports the new profiles Focus, that allow you to define custom “do not disturb” rules for different scenarios, eg office, gym, car and so on.

All of these updates can be really helpful if you take the time to set them up properly. The easiest way to do this is to open Settings on your iPhone, when connected to the watch, and choose the menu Focus.