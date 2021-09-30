42 men arrested for raping a drugged woman by her husband

A 68-year-old man was arrested in France for drugging his wife for ten years so that strangers would rape her, in addition to recording everything through recordings. French police announced this Wednesday (9/29) that after the man’s arrest in September 2020, nearly 50 suspects have already been arrested.

The total number of prisoners for involvement in the case reaches 42, with nine in pre-trial detention and another 33, including the husband, in pre-trial detention.

“It’s unusual to have so much evidence in a rape case. Everything is detailed, even if the victim, unconscious during the rapes, doesn’t remember anything,” Commissioner Jérémie Bosse Platière, of the Judiciary Police, told AFP.

The investigation began nearly a year ago in Avignon, southern France, after the man was arrested while filming under women’s skirts in a store. A total of 45 suspects were identified on the recordings.

The newspaper La Provence reported that the investigated facts took place from 2010 to 2020, with the rapists between 24 and 71 years old, in addition to different professional profiles and marital status.

The victim, a mother of three, discovered the rapes during the investigation and decided to leave the south of France and move to the Paris region.

Complaints

The complaints filed by the Prosecutor’s Office range from rape and complicity in rape aggravated by the administration of a substance to alter the victim’s judgment, to invasion of privacy by recording and disclosing sexual images.

“The husband used strong anxiolytics to drug his wife, who was placed naked on a bed, while the room was heated to prevent her from waking up,” detailed Bosse Platière.

On the computer were found videos of the unconscious wife while being raped by several men. On the internet were found messages from the husband posted on relationship forums, where he made proposals to several people to take advantage of the unconscious woman. UOL Portal Information.