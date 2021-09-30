42 men arrested for raping women

A 68-year-old man was arrested in France for drugging his wife for ten years so that dozens of strangers raped her, in crimes he recorded and which led to the arrest of nearly 50 men, French police announced today.

Nine people are in pre-trial detention and 33 others, including her husband, are in pre-trial detention after being indicted. The total number of prisoners in the case reaches 42.

“It’s unusual to have so much evidence in a rape case. Everything is detailed, even if the victim, unconscious during the rapes, doesn’t remember anything,” Judiciary Police Commissioner Jérémie Bosse Platière told AFP.

In all, 45 suspects were identified in the investigation that began almost a year ago in Avignon, in the south of the country, after the victim’s husband was arrested in September last year, while filming under women’s skirts in a store.

Published by the newspaper “La Provence”, the investigated facts took place for ten years, from 2010 to 2020. The rapists are between 24 and 71 years old, and their professional profile is diverse: temporary worker, firefighter, nurse, journalist, among others. Marital status is also broad, involving singles, married, divorced, parents, or couples.

The victim, a mother of three children, discovered the facts during the investigation and, “surprised”, decided to leave the south of France and move to the Paris region.

The complaints filed by the Prosecutor’s Office range from rape and complicity in rape aggravated by the administration of a substance to alter the victim’s judgment, to invasion of privacy through the recording and dissemination of sexual images.

“The husband used strong anxiolytics to drug his wife, who was placed naked in a bed, while the room was heated to prevent her from waking up,” he detailed bosses Platiere.

Upon examining the contents of his computer, investigators discovered videos of his unconscious wife as she was raped by several men.

On the internet, they also found messages from the husband posted on dating forums, where he proposed to several people that they take advantage of his wife.

“None of the authors could ignore what was going on,” the commissioner insisted. Still, many admitted the facts only when confronted with the images.

*With information from AFP