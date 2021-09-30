9-year-old boy who has had two heart transplants is discharged – News

Not even the mask could hide the smile of Samuel, age 9, when he was discharged this Wednesday (29), late in the morning, at Incor (Institute of the Heart), in São Paulo, where he was hospitalized for 20 days for cause of a high fever.

Samuel and his mother, nurse Keila Albuquerque, know the corridors and the entire Incor medical team well. Despite his age, the boy has already undergone two heart transplants. The first, when he was just a year and a half, after developing cardiovascular disease.

The transplant was successful for 8 years, until Samuel had an acute heart attack and nearly lost his life. It was time for the second transplant. “It’s not an easy journey. He spent a good part of his childhood taking exams, full of care and consulting at the hospital. Now he only thinks about riding a bike with friends”, celebrates his mother, as he leaves the hospital corridors.

By coincidence, the discharge takes place on an important day, in several campaigns throughout Brazil, the World Heart Day, created in 2000 to make people aware of the need to take care of one of Organs vital organs of our body.

According to the international organization WHF (World Heart Federation), which officially created the date, cardiovascular diseases kill 17.5 million people in the world every year.

In Brazil, about 14 million people have some type of cardiovascular disease and at least 400,000 die from a complication, which corresponds to 30% of all deaths in the country. This situation worsened during the months of confinement, when many patients suspended medical follow-up and failed to undergo preventive check-ups.

Cardiopediatrician Estela Azeka, from Incor, who accompanied Samuel’s treatment, warns that, in the case of people who do not have a hereditary problem, a healthy lifestyle, with a balanced diet, physical activity and combating stress, can help a lot in prevention .