96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary flees Germany’s court, but is found hours later | World

The German court issued an arrest warrant on Thursday (30) of a former secretary of the command of SS troops at a concentration camp in Stutthof who missed the start of her trial — the 96-year-old woman is accused of having assisted 11,000 homicides. The accused was found the same day.

The judge in the case, Dominik Gross, said the court issued an arrest warrant against the woman when she was missing.

“A doctor will determine if she can be detained, and the court will then decide whether or not the detention order will be carried out,” said court spokeswoman Frederike Milhoffer.

96-year-old former concentration camp secretary is a fugitive from German justice

She left the house where she lives by taxi on Thursday morning and went to a subway station on the outskirts of the city of Hamburg, according to information from Milhoffer.

2 of 2 Photo from 2018 shows the gate of the former Nazi concentration camp at Stutthof — Photo: Czarek Sokolowski/AP 2018 photo shows the gate of the former Stutthof Nazi concentration camp — Photo: Czarek Sokolowski/AP

Prosecutors claim that the woman was part of a scheme that helped the Nazi camp run during World War II, more than 75 years ago.

The court stated that prior to the trial, the defendant allegedly aided and incited those responsible for the camp in the systematic murder of prisoners between June 1943 and April 1945 in her role as a stenographer and typist in the camp commandant’s office.

As she was under 21 at the time, the woman, who is now 96, faces the lawsuit in a juvenile court. According to German media, her name is Irmgard Furchner.

Book gathers correspondence from people persecuted by Nazism during World War II

Defendant tried to escape from prison saying he was unhealthy

In Jerusalem there is an organization that seeks to bring Nazis and collaborators to justice called Simon Wiesenthal.

The leader of that organization, Efraim Zuroff, said that before fleeing, the defendant had tried to escape the trial on the grounds that she was in a poor state of health to appear in court. “Apparently that wasn’t quite the case,” said Zuroff.

“If it’s healthy to run away, it’s healthy to go to prison,” he said. The escape must also be taken into account when deciding what will be the penalty, according to Zuroff.

There is established jurisprudence of convictions of people who worked in concentration camps as auxiliaries who were convicted, even without evidence that they participated in any specific crime.

Lawyer says client worked there, but didn’t know about the murders

The lawyer representing her told the magazine “Der Spiegel” that he would try to build the case in doubt about the knowledge, on the part of the defendant, of the atrocities that were committed in her workplace.

“My client worked among SS men who had experience with violence, however does that mean she shared what they knew? That’s not necessarily obvious,” said attorney Wolf Molkentin.

According to other media publications, the defendant had already been questioned as a witness during previous trials and said at the time that the former SS commander in Stutthof, Paul Werner Hoppe, dictated daily letters and radio messages to her.

Furchner said she was unaware of the killings that took place in the camp while she was working there.

More than 60,000 dead in this concentration camp

Stutthof’s camp was in Poland. It was a place where the Nazis took Jews and some Poles from the city of Danzig (today the city’s name is Gdansk).

From 1940 onwards, Stutthof was used as an “education camp for work” — that is, a prison where there was forced labor.

In mid-1944, tens of thousands of Jews from ghettos in the Baltic and Auschwitz were taken to the camp, along with thousands of Polish civilians arrested after the Nazi crackdown on the Warsaw uprising.

There were also political prisoners, accused criminals, people suspected of homosexual activity, and Jehovah’s Witnesses there.

More than 60,000 people were killed at the scene, receiving lethal injections of gasoline or phenol directly into the heart, or being shot or starving. Others were forced out in the winter without clothes until they died of exposure, or were sentenced to death in a gas chamber.