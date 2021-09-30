96-year-old former Nazi secretary who fled trial for the death of 11,000 people in Germany is found

GERMANY — A former secretary of the Stutthof Nazi concentration camp fled on Thursday to avoid being prosecuted for crimes against humanity after helping to murder some 11,000 people. Irmgard Furchner, 96, was to be tried in the court of the city of Itzehoe, in northern Germany, but, according to the spokesperson for the hearing, Frederike Mihoffer, she was found hours later. Information about your search has not yet been revealed.

“The defendant has been found … A doctor A doctor will determine if she can be detained and the court will later decide whether or not the arrest warrant will be served,” Mihoffer revealed.

At the time of the escape, she was not found by the police who came to pick her up at the nursing home where she lives, in the town of Quickborn.

According to information from AFP, the spokesperson for the hearing stated that she had escaped by taxi. The court issued a search and arrest warrant against the woman, who had previously communicated to the judges her unwillingness to appear in court for trial. The prosecution considers her an accomplice in the deaths for having passed her all the documents generated on the spot.

“It’s a show of incredible disrespect for the rule of law and survivors,” said Christoph Heubner, vice president of the International Auschwitz Committee, which represents Nazi concentration camp survivors and their families.

Irmgard worked as a stenographer (a professional who transcribes depositions in real time) and secretary at the Sutthof concentration camp between June 1943 and April 1945, until being closed down by the Red Army. Today the site is located on the coast of Poland, but previously belonged to the German region of Pomerania. The German Center for the Clarification of Nazi Crimes in Ludwigsburg estimates that around 65,000 people died in this concentration camp and those around it.

She would be prosecuted under the juvenile criminal law because, according to the prosecution, the crimes were committed when she was 18 years old, it is the first case of prosecution of women linked to Nazism in decades.

This would not be the former secretary’s first testimony, who had already gone to court in 1954 and 1962, who at times acknowledged that the documents signed by Paul Werner Hope, the camp commander, were dictated by her, but claimed not to be aware of the deaths .