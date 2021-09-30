‘A Fazenda 13’: Rico Melquíades spent R$ 70 thousand on harmonization in ten months | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Rico Melquiades spent R$ 70 thousand on facial harmonization

Silent wins! After going viral on the web with the catchphrase, comedian Rico Melquíades, participant of “A Fazenda 13”, caught the attention of internet users because of a “before and after” that was leaked on social networks this Wednesday (29).

In the montage, Rico appears unrecognizable. According to Bruno Ribeiro, the comedian’s personal advisor, he must have been 16 years old in the photo. Bruno explained to iG Gente that Rico Melquiades underwent ten cosmetic procedures in ten months and spent R$ 70 thousand on changes to his face.

“He did radio frequency sessions, filling jaws, lips and dark circles, in addition to rhinomodeling and some others in order to improve spots and stimulate collagen production,” he said.

Bruno, who is also a close friend of Rico, said that the pawn did not feel happy and secure with his appearance, especially after starting to work as a digital influencer. “Reality made him vain. Rico has always suffered a lot with his appearance, since he was young. But as he says: ‘I wasn’t ugly before, I just didn’t have any money, right?’ to hide his frustrations with his appearance. And it was also from the humor that he managed to keep himself and conquer his old desires, such as aesthetic procedures. He has been gaining more confidence, accepting himself and facing the urge to hide behind comments the internet,” recalled Bruno.

The insecurity about his appearance was exposed in the first fight of the reality show. During an argument, Solange Gomes called Rico ugly and the pawn was totally destabilized. Before participating in “A Fazenda”, Rico Melquíades was part of the cast of “On Vacation with Ex Brasil Celebs 2”, on MTV, where he was one of the protagonists of the edition.