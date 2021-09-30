A Fazenda: Tati Quebra-Barraco defends men from the reality: ‘There was no abuse’

in a conversation with Valentina Francavilla at dawn this Thursday (30), the funkeira Tati Breaker defended the men’s stance of “The Farm 13“, from Record.

She regretted the decision to Erika Schneider to indicate little mussun to the farm after saying that he had made sexist comments about her.

“Everyone is respectful here, nobody talks to me,” said Tati. “Not with me either, on the contrary, everyone is very well educated. leave them [as peoas] sleep in bed,” added Valentina.

“There was no abuse, there was none of that. On the contrary, remember I said that men were doing things more than women?”, said Tati.

Valentina and Tati praise the men of the house. Valentina said they are great, “they even let the women sleep in the bed”… Tati said they are respectful and there was nothing there, nor abuse #The farm pic.twitter.com/x6TQnjHgZ3 — DANTAS (@Dantinhas) September 30, 2021

Last Saturday (25), the production of A Fazenda decided to expel the singer Borel of the reality show, after a suspicion of rape involving the female Dayane Mello.

In addition, other men in the house have been criticized for sexist comments within the program, such as Erasmus Viana, Victor Pecoraro and Bil Araújo.

See too

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Viih Tube praised for transparent look with G-string after haters attack

+ After breaking up with his mother, Medina reconnects with his biological father, who says: ‘She always spoke ill of me’

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Gabriel Medina Institute closes its doors in Maresias

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence