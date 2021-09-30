A man uses a trash can to catch an alligator on his Florida doorstep; watch | World

A man used a Dumpster to trap an alligator (a species of North American alligator) that wandered in front of a house in Orange County, Florida (see video above).

US Army veteran Eugene Bozzi admits he was terrified but acted because “someone needed to do something,” he told the Wesh website.

“Someone has to come forward and do something, we all have to take care of each other, right?” questioned. “I was really scared because he was so powerful. And I didn’t expect that, he was trying to get out, wagging his tail,” he said.

The animal was in front of the house of Denise Sparks, one of Bozzi’s neighbors, who only realized what was happening when she heard the noise during the capture, filmed by another resident of the neighborhood.

Bozzi, who attributed the success of the action to his military training, said he did not know exactly how best to handle the situation and so he did it “in his way”.

Once the animal was inside the Dumpster, he was able to transport the container to a lake, where he carefully opened the lid and let the alligator go.