A possible rise in Ambev’s prices is positive news for the stock and mitigates headwinds for 2022, analysts say

SAO PAULO – A piece of news from Folha de S. Paulo helped to animate analysts with the action of Ambev (ABEV3), even though the shares have diminished their momentum and registered only a slight increase in the early afternoon of this Wednesday (29).

The ABEV3 asset, owned by brands such as Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Bohemia and Stella Artois, registers an increase of 0.39%, to R$ 15.50, at 12:45 pm (Brasilia time), after rising by 2.20 % in the maximum of the day.

According to the report with restaurant owners in São Paulo, as of Friday (1) there will be an increase of 5% to 6% in draft beer and beers, including disposable packaging. Other press releases to which the report had access speak of transfers from this Monday (27) or from Saturday (2).

The Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel) confirmed the price increase and states that the readjustment should come in line with the inflation accumulated in the last 12 months, around 10%.

According to Credit Suisse, the news is positive, supporting the industry’s pricing power to mitigate headwinds for 2022. “Prices vary between channels, brands, packages and regions, noting Ambev’s more flexible approach to its launch”, reinforce the analysts.

Bradesco BBI also highlighted the news as positive for Ambev’s shares, for which the house has a target price of R$21 (or a potential increase of 36% compared to the previous day’s closing).

Analysts at BBI point out that while the company said on its 2021 second quarter earnings conference call that it was considering an October price increase, consensus estimates would not be fully reflecting this price increase.

“The 5% to 6% price increase quoted seems broadly in line with our estimate of a 6.5% rise in the price of beer in Brazil in the fourth quarter, with our Ambev consolidated net revenue being 3% above the consensus in the quarter”, assess BBI analysts.

They remain optimistic about the stock, assessing that the market is still not pricing the bearish scenario on agricultural commodity prices between the second half of 2021 and 2024. This drop, in BBI’s assessment, will likely result in input cost relief ( agricultural commodities account for about 20% of Ambev’s costs).

It should be noted that market analysts have been divided on Ambev’s assessment. Of the 15 homes that cover the stock, according to Refinitiv data, 4 recommend a purchase, 7 recommend maintenance and 4 recommend a sale. The average target price is R$17.27, or an increase of around 12% compared to the previous day’s closing.

In the second-quarter results, more skeptical analysts already highlighted the company’s cost-cutting challenge, in addition to fears about the competition, while others, such as BBI, pointed to the prospect of lower costs.

