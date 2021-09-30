A woman chooses a traditional name for her child and discovers another meaning

A mother is facing a dilemma involving the name chosen for her baby. She recently discovered that the traditional Hungarian name she decided to baptize her son with can be used as a slang term in English.

According to a report in The Mirror, she went to Mumsnet to vent about the matter. On the forum she explained that the chosen name is very popular in Hungary, where she and her partner were born.

“We are from Hungary, where the name Nimród is very popular with boys, and we would like to call our son Nimród. However, I found out that ‘nimrod’ is popular slang in the US for talking about ‘idiot’ people. I’ve never heard this in the UK and I wonder how bad the name sounds to a native English speaker here. We have no connections to the US and our son will grow up in the UK,” the mother wrote.

She also said that she has alternative names in mind, like László, Zoltán and Vajk, but that both she and her partner prefer Nimród.

After your post on the forum, the opinions of other users were divided. Some said the name was not a good idea, while others said they had never heard the term ‘nimrod’.

“I’ve never heard of it as an insult,” commented one user to which another replied, “Yes, I would use Nimrod to mean idiot. Excuse.”.

On the other hand, several comments guided the mother to use one of her alternative names just in case. “I’ve never heard of it as an insult and I thought it sounded great, but if it’s a familiar slang it’s better to avoid or use it as a middle name, as ‘Americanisms’ have a tendency to spread around here,” warned another user .