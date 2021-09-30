Accident between truck, bus and van leaves 12 dead in southern Bahia

The accident involving three vehicles on the BR-101, in the region of Mundo Novo district, in Eunápolis, in the south of Bahia, left 12 people dead and another 17 injured on Wednesday night (29). A bi-train cart was carrying eucalyptus logs when one of the wagons broke free, hitting a bus, which was on the Itacaré-Porto Seguro line, and a van.

According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), the trailer was coupled to two semi-trailers. When the car broke free, the truck overturned and the load of logs fell on the other vehicles at the height of KM 603, around 7:30 pm.

Also at the scene, 12 people died, including the bus and van drivers. Among the injured, six cases have serious injuries. All were referred to hospitals in Eunápolis and Porto Seguro. The truck driver was not found at the scene.

(Photo: Red Bahia)

In a statement, Rota Transportes, responsible for the bus, lamented the accident. It also said that the company that owns the truck has not yet been identified. Rota’s board of directors is making every effort to meet the needs of the clients involved. A company team went to the scene as soon as the accident was discovered.

“The wounded received their first care while still at the scene of the accident and, after being evaluated by Samu, they were sent to hospitals in Eunápolis and Porto Seguro and are being monitored by company representatives,” says the note. The identification of the dead will still be done by the Technical Police Department (DPT).

“Rota Transportes regrets the death of the bus driver, Mr. Leandro Assunção Oliveira and the passengers who are still unidentified, and expresses condolences to all his family and friends,” the text adds.

An investigation will determine the causes of the accident.