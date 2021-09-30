Accused of harassment, Rogério Caboclo has a 21-month suspension confirmed at CBF – Sports

Directors of 27 state federations accepted the recommendation of the Ethics Committee of the CBF and decided to suspend the president of the entity for 21 months, Rogério Caboclo, accused of sexual harassment against an employee. With the decision, the officer can only return to office in March 2023, one month before the end of his term.

During the period of leave, the top hat will not receive salaries and other benefits from CBF. “Since the second month of his leave, his salary and all the benefits he had for the position were also suspended. Therefore, it will continue to be suspended,” stated the interim president of the organization, Ednaldo Rodrigues.

The definitive removal from office was not an option at the General Assembly held this Wednesday, since the presidents of the 27 federations were summoned only to consider the opinion presented by the Ethics Committee, which recommended suspension for 21 months. Thus, the only options were to accept the recommendation or immediately return Caboclo to the position.

The leader, however, still faces two other ethical processes in the entity, also under the accusation of harassment. If suspended in any of them, the penalty will be added to the current one and Caboclo would hardly return to occupy the position.

UNANIMOUSNESS

The decision was taken at a closed meeting held at the headquarters of the CBF, in Rio. Barred from appearing by determination of the Labor Court – which also investigates the conduct of the entity in the case -, Caboclo was represented by his lawyers.

In recent days, Rogério Caboclo maintained intense contact – direct or indirect – with state officials in search of support. On Tuesday, the eve of the General Assembly that defined his future in the entity, he sent an eight-page letter to the top hats talking about his achievements and accusing the “opposition” of wanting to remove him from office via coup.

A leader heard this Wednesday by the state he stated that some federation presidents even received contacts from politicians, including state governors, asking for support from Rogério Caboclo. No name, however, was revealed.

The top hat said he was confident in reversing the punishment. He needed the support of at least seven presidents, and according to some of those present at the meeting, he even said that he already had the support of twice as much. In this Wednesday’s meeting, however, no one spoke in favor of Caboclo.

The removed leader promises that he will still appeal, but no one in the organization believes he will succeed in this. What everyone wants, in fact, is for him to resign from office – which would open up the possibility of holding an election for a buffer term, which would end in April 2023.

Asked about the matter, Ednaldo Rodrigues recalled that state officials have already made this request in writing. “This is a decision (renounce) of intimate nature. (But) the 27 federations that voted today saying ‘no’ to any kind of harassment – and it wasn’t just sexual harassment against women, but also moral harassment against everyone – they asked for the resignation of the ousted president Rogério Caboclo. At 27, exactly on the 25th of August, at the Assembly he asked to be suspended. So I think that document is worth more than my word to ask for the same,” declared the interim president.

DEFENSE

In a statement, Rogério Caboclo stated that this decision “is another chapter of the biggest and only effective coup launched against a president of a sports organization operating in Brazil” and that the federations’ leaders were embarrassed during the voting process this Wednesday.

“The voting system adopted in the Assembly was to remain seated whoever agreed with the deliberation of the ethics committee. And whoever was against should stand up. This created even greater discomfort among presidents who had the idea of ​​rejecting the flawed ethical procedure against Caboclo,” he wrote.

Finally, the removed president said that “he will fight until the end and will use all the legal remedies available until the case is finally resolved.”