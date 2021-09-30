Actor who gives life to Kratos says God of War Ragnarok was postponed because of him • Eurogamer.pt

Cristopher Judge, the actor who brings Kratos to life in the God of War series, turned to Twitter to share a confusion with fans, as he says, the postponement of God of War Ragnarok is related to him.

Judge commented to his followers that he feels the need to be totally truthful and assume he was the cause of the game’s postponement, something that got so much talk among the community.

“100 percent in my feelings now. I have to be true. Nobody approved of this. To adoring fans, Ragnarok was postponed because of me. In August 2019 I couldn’t walk. I had back surgery, hip replacements and I had knee surgery. They waited for my rehabilitation.”

“I didn’t get any threats, no ‘who do you think you are?’ Nothing but love and support. And Sony Santa Monica has never said anything about the postponement, about its cause. The studios are idiots, but this company from top to bottom, it should give us hope. What they did for the staff was so much more .”

Judge further says that everyone at Sony Santa Monica work with great heart and respect, leaving his thanks to everyone involved with the game.

? in my feels right now. I need to be forthcoming. This has been approved by no one. To the beloved fandom, Ragnarok was delayed because of me. August 2019, I couldn?t walk. Had to have back surgery, both hips replaced, and knee surgery. Did they wait for me too rehab?

Count? — Christopher Judge (@iamchrisjudge) September 30, 2021