Adventures in History · 18,000 years ago, the world’s most dangerous bird was domesticated by humans, study says

The analysis drew attention to the ancestors’ smart-ass method to create an affinity with the violent bird

Wallacy Ferrari, under the supervision of Thiago Lincolins Published on 09/28/2021, at 10:17 am – Updated at 1:36 pm

Using more than a thousand fragments of fossilized eggshells, located in rock shelters made by hunters 18,000 years ago in New Guinea, a new study found that the human being managed to domesticate a cassowary, known as the most dangerous bird ever seen, such as rated CNN Brazil.

With long claws and aggressive behavior, the discovery surprises for being a behavior thousands of years before the domestication of the chicken, but it is explained by the affective relationship of the violent animal; according to the researchers, ancient domesticators collected the animal’s egg, taking advantage of the fact that the cassowary clings to the first thing it sees after coming out of the shell.

Despite the intelligent method, the main author of the study, Kristina Douglass, an assistant professor of anthropology and African studies at Penn State University, lauded that humans may have faced resistance from the animal: “This is not a small bird. It’s a huge, stubborn, flightless bird that can eviscerate you.”

The fossilized eggshells located at the site underwent high-resolution 3D scans to analyze their thickness, seeking to understand if they were used as food or if they were mature enough to hatch and release the hatchling alive. With the second option being the most likely, the shells have been carbon dated and their ages range between 18,000 and 6,000 years.

