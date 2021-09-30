After a controversy with a donkey, Zé Neto threatens Luisa Mell with a lawsuit: “Caution”

After claiming that he would pay promise riding a donkey, Zé Neto was detonated on social networks, including by animal activist Luisa Mell. This Wednesday (9/29), he commented on the matter, and even mentioned a lawsuit against her.

Cristiano’s duo stated that they use an animal for each day of the hike and showed some mules feeding, ensuring they are well taken care of.

He also said that, who does not believe, can take a veterinarian to the site to check the health of the animals.

“This one is Márcio, the guy who is taking care of the animals, apart from the two veterinarians who are here. We get very sad, because there are a lot of people who don’t know the culture and I’m one of the guys who hates mistreatment of animals the most and here, our priority is the animal’s welfare”, he said.

The countryman also said that a mule can handle walking for a whole week, but, even so, they decided to use an animal for each day: “This is for you to see that we care about the animal’s health. But it’s no use, because whoever doesn’t know will put the pa*”.

Zé Neto, of course, didn’t let Luisa’s criticism pass, and said: “And you, Luisa, be careful with what you post, because everything you’re posting is a huge lawsuit against you. I don’t mistreat animals, I doubt I have animals better treated than those who are on this pilgrimage”. He also said that he will pray for the animal advocate, as she “a person needs help.”

“I support a lot of the things you do, but before you post anything, pay attention. This one is one of the animals that is walking today, come here to check his health first and then you can talk shit*”, he concluded.