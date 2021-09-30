After all, does the Covid mask cause bad breath?

The new coronavirus pandemic has made the use of masks a routine part of the routine, as well as hand hygiene with alcohol gel and the maintenance of social distance. With the ‘take and put on’ masks several times a day, some people realized that they had bad breath and attributed the cause to the protection item.

If you’re going through this, you need to know it’s not the mask’s fault. Dentist Vanessa Rios explains that the protection item does not cause bad breath or halitosis, which is the chronic form of the disease. According to her, making the association between the use of masks and the bad smell in the mouth is to avoid the real causes of the problem.

“Lack of proper mouth hygiene is what causes bad breath. During the pandemic, many people abandoned the habit of completely cleaning the oral cavity, that’s where the problem lies,” says Rios.

The dentist adds that oral hygiene after meals is mandatory for oral health and the ritual should include brushing the teeth, flossing and cleaning the tongue.

Causes and Symptoms

Bad breath is an unpleasant odor that is usually felt when a person exhales air. In addition to difficulties in oral hygiene, the problem can also be associated with pathologies of the digestive system or habits, such as smoking and alcohol consumption.

Halitosis is chronic bad breath and is related to the formation and accumulation of plaque on teeth, tongue or gums.

According to the American Dental Association, the most common cause of bad breath is the accumulation of food debris that remain in the mouth after a meal, favoring the proliferation of bacteria. Another factor, according to the entity, is poor brushing of teeth, without using dental floss and cleaning the tongue.

Bad breath can also be caused by respiratory infections, inflammation of the sinuses, lungs and throat and diseases such as chronic tonsillitis, gastroesophageal reflux, poorly controlled diabetes, kidney or liver problems and even some types of cancer.

Decreasing the bad smell

Dentists also suggest that even if they have no diagnosed disease, patients should see a specialist if discomfort persists. However, some tricks can reduce bad breath, even with a mask.

• Reduce consumption of certain foods (such as garlic, onions, fried foods), coffee and soft drinks;

• Drink a lot of water;

• Eat less and several times a day.