After Luisa Mell, Xuxa criticizes Zé Neto for making a pilgrimage with a donkey: ‘Take it on your back’

the presenter Xuxa Meneghel joined activist Luisa Mell and also criticized the singer Ze Neto, Cristiano’s duo, for participating in a pilgrimage towards the National Sanctuary of Nossa Senhora Aparecida, in the interior of São Paulo, riding a donkey. The eternal queen of the little ones commented in a post in which Luisa answers the singer who, in the midst of the controversy, said he would pray for her. The activist asked the artist to use his influence and money to help the animals and Xuxa broached the subject giving a suggestion: “Or he [Zé Neto] it takes the animal on its back, then it is to pay a promise”. After the subject reverberated on social networks, the countryman posted some stories on Instagram saying that the health of the animals was being preserved during the pilgrimage.

In the video posted by Luisa, she said that the singer is influential and should know that his attitudes can influence other people. “They sent me a video of Zé Neto saying he’s going to pray for me. First, thank you so much, Zé ​​Neto, for praying for me. I will also pray for you, from the bottom of my heart, that you will understand my words”, began the activist. “I believe you’re accompanied by a veterinarian, I’ve seen you’re changing animals [durante a peregrinação], but do you idea of ​​its power? How many people do you influence? How many people will see that you did this, will do the same and mistreat the animal?”, he asked. When she spoke about the subject for the first time, Luisa suggested that Zé Neto stay on his knees in the corn or walk to the sanctuary, but when talking about the case again, she decided to invite the singer. “I had a better idea, how about you use your power, your money, your fame to help animals and people? If you even want to visit the horses that I rescue from abuse on pilgrimages, which are in terrible conditions, it will be very nice”, he concluded.