after the guarantee for 3 thousand vacancies, Fenae charges conv…

The National Federation of Caixa Personnel Associations (Fenae) continues to charge for calls for the 2013/2014 Caixa contest. After approval for the increase in staff, with more than 3,000 vacancies, the organization states that it has not received a forecast for the start of these calls.

In August of this year, the Secretariat for Coordination and Governance of State-owned Companies (Sest) increased the workforce of the state-owned company, from 84,544 (2020) to 87,544 (2021) employees.

The 3 thousand more vacancies would allow the summoning of those approved in the last Caixa competition. The increase was awaited by the state-owned company, which announced, in July, the summoning of those approved.

“We are going to hire another 10,000 people. Of these, 4,000 will be new employees, 3,000 will depend on authorization from SEST and 1,000 will be PCDs (disabled) in a new contest, in September this year,” said Caixa president Pedro Guimarães.

However, as Fenae warns, there is no clear horizon for calling these approved, considering that the bank has not yet informed when these 3,000 employees will be hired in 2014.

According to Caixa, candidates receive the call by email or telegram. In addition, the calls in progress are also published on the company’s website, in the “Downloads – Public Tender – Admissional” section.

According to Fenae, in addition to the 2014 calls, the current 2021 box contest, with 1,100 vacancies for People with Disabilities (PwDs), should only have its result released in December.

“The staff at Caixa has been suffering a great reduction over the years, with a deficit of approximately 20,000 bank employees, at the same time as there is an increase in the number of customers. The competition for PCDs is a positive and required measure. by law, but insufficient. It is necessary that the hiring of public exams is also carried out effectively and quickly, under the risk of compromising the assistance to the population”, highlights the president of Fenae, Sergio Takemoto.

Also according to the president, of the 10,000 vacancies announced by the bank in July, a total of 6,000 are for security guards and receptionists (800 vacancies) and interns (5.2 thousand) already approved in a process conducted by the Center for Business-School Integration ( CIEE).

“In other words, of the 10 thousand hirings announced, less than half (3,000 public tenders in 2014 plus a thousand PwDs) would be for employees who, it is believed, would actually be on the front line of serving the population, at the branch cashiers, who this is where the greatest lack of personnel at Caixa is. And these 4 thousand vacancies would represent only 20% of the current deficit of the bank”, warns the president of Fenae.

Caixa 2014 competition had more than 30,000 approved

The last general selection of the state-owned company was held in 2014. At the time, vacancies were offered for the following positions:

All opportunities were for the formation of a reserve register. The contest was one of the largest in the country, having more than 30,000 approved.

In all, the selection had more than 1 million subscribers and was organized by Cebraspe. The initial validity of the contest was one year, and it can be extended for another year.

Already with the extension, the deadline would end on June 16, 2016 for technicians and June 26, 2016 for doctors and engineers.

However, with the Public Civil Action (ACP) of the Public Ministry of Labor, the selection remains valid until the final decision..

Fenae collects calls from Caixa

Understand the processes that lead to hiring Caixa

Last April, the Federation and the National Confederation of Workers in the Financial Sector (Contraf) were able to confirm the entry of public tenders from 2014 through collective actions.

The ACP is awaiting analysis of the so-called “Declaration Embargoes”, and there is still, after the aforementioned judgment of the Embargoes, the possibility of appealing to the next instance, the Superior Labor Court (TST).

In 2019, the hiring of 2,000 people with disabilities was only determined by the Bank’s court. That year, the Regional Labor Court (TRT) judged a lawsuit — which also had Fenae as an assistant — and ordered Caixa to immediately comply with the legal quota for hiring PCDs.

“What is happening, therefore, is an adaptation to the legislation, which establishes that companies with more than one thousand employees have 5% of the positions occupied by people with disabilities or rehabilitated”, explains Sergio Takemoto.

Caixa 2021 contest will have tests in October

In progress, the Caixa 2021 contest has 1,100 vacancies for PwDs, with 1,000 immediate and 100 for the reserve registration.

Opportunities are for the positions of traditional banking and Information Technology (IT) technician. In the latter case, 100 immediate opportunities and ten for the registration of reservations are offered at the Federal District pole.

The other vacancies are distributed throughout the country. To compete, you need only the complete high school, in addition to being legally a person with a disability.

Those approved will have initial earnings of R$3,000 for a 30-hour journey. With the benefits, however, this value can reach, approximately, BRL 4,486.03.

Enrollments were closed on the 27th. Now, candidates are waiting for the evaluation stages, namely: objective tests; redaction; verification of the veracity of the self-declaration provided by black or brown candidates; analysis of the medical report; and admission procedures.

The first and second stages, objective testing and writing, will be carried out in the October 31st. In the multiple choice exam, 60 questions will be asked, being 30 of Basic Knowledge and 30 Specific questions. Check out the selection details here.