Aidar case: Casares consults the legal department, and counselors mobilize – Blog do Perrone

As the blog found out, the president of São Paulo, Julio Casares, will ask the club’s legal board for an assessment of how the institution should act after the court receives a complaint against Carlos Miguel Aidar, former president of the tricolor, Douglas Schwartzmann, current secretary general , and Leonardo Serafim, former legal director, director without a position, but currently influential in the club, among others denounced.

The prosecutor’s complaint states that at least R$752,900 were taken from São Paulo by Aidar and Cinira Maturana da Silva, his girlfriend when she began to influence the association. The MP is continuing to investigate whether there are more supposedly subtracted values.

Among the doubts at Morumbi at the moment are questions such as whether the club should present itself to the Court as an interested party in the process and whether any measures need to be taken in relation to Schwartzmann, who is in the management, in addition to other internal attitudes.

The blog found that Casares, still without details about the case, sees the situation with caution, understanding that the most prudent is to wait for the conclusion of the process, respecting the right of defense of the accused.

Counselors also discuss what to do in the face of serious complaints. Newton Luiz Ferreira, one of those who were members of the council at the time and sent the complaint to the MP responsible for the investigation after the hiring of Iago Maidana, said that the complainants will meet until Sunday to decide how to act. “The thing is much more serious than we imagined,” said Newton.

As Diego Garcia, columnist for the UOL, in a decision published by Judge Marcia Mayumi Okoda Oshiro, determined that the accused would respond to the accusations within ten days and still offer documents to specify the intended evidence.

Other side

During the MP’s investigations, all those involved denied having committed crimes.

“I still can’t speak out because I haven’t been mentioned yet. And when I speak up, I’ll do it first in the process,” Serafim told the blog.

“I don’t know about this case and when it’s officially communicated and I know about it, I’ll prove my innocence and I’m sure I won’t be prosecuted because the complaint in my name will be overturned. You know me. This is absurd,” Schwartzmann said.

Aidar said that his lawyer, José Luiz Oliveira Lima, can comment on the case. The former leader’s defender called the accusation “a play of fiction created by the Public Ministry” (read the full note at the end of the post). The blog was unable to get in touch with Cinira and the others denounced.

At complaints

Aidar, Cinira, Serafim and the lawyer José Roberto Cortez were indicted for, in the understanding of the prosecution, stealing for themselves or someone else mobile with breach of trust, or through fraud, climbing or dexterity and through the concurrence of two or more people. The penalty provided is from two to eight years of imprisonment, in addition to a fine.

The four, along with Schwartzmann, were also denounced for concealing or disguising the nature, origin, location, disposition, movement or ownership of goods, rights or values ​​arising directly or indirectly from a criminal offense. The penalty provided is three to ten years’ imprisonment and a fine.

“It appears in the records of this PIC (Criminal Investigation Procedure) that the defendants Carlos Miguel Castex Aidar and Cinira Maturana da Silva, between November 11, 2014 and November 16, 2015, in this city and district, continuously, acting previously adjusted and with unity of purpose, through fraud and abuse of trust, they subtracted for themselves the amount of at least R$ 752,900.00 to the detriment of São Paulo Futebol Clube. any way to practice the theft described above”, says an excerpt from the complaint made by the MP.

According to the complaint, the crime involved the hiring of Cortez’s office by São Paulo.

“In fact, in the contracts made directly by Aidar and Cortez, it was adjusted by them, with the agreement of the legal director Leonardo Serafim, that the fees would be inflated to include amounts that would be subtracted and, once paid, would benefit Cinira, who , through the company TML, managed by it, would be in charge of the transfer to Aidar (which would also benefit him directly, as he established true concubinage with him) and to Leonardo, which occurred during the payments made to the office, with the proceeds of the subtraction reverted to them through operations that constitute money laundering maneuvers,” states the complaint.

Schwartzmann would have helped Aidar and Cinira carry out a R$ 100,000 washing maneuver, also a product of the alleged qualified theft narrated in the complaint.

Campaign electoral

The prosecution also reports deposits in checking accounts made among the suspects. Such movements would be part of the money laundering.

Upon being heard in the MP about one of these operations, Schwartzmann justified a move of R$ 100,000 as having been made by him to another alleged involved, such as a payment from Aidar for promotional t-shirts for the campaign of the former president of the club.

In all, seven people were denounced. The complaint is signed by prosecutors Luiz Claudio de Carvalho Valente, Rodrigo Mansour Magalhães da Silveira and Roberto Victor Anelli Bodini. They are part of the Gedec (Special Group for the Repression of Economic Crimes).

Note sent by the lawyers in Aidar

“First, defense registers its indignation with yet another selective leak in a classified procedure.

We will again request the investigation of this circumstance.

As far as the accusation is concerned, it is nothing more than a piece of fiction created by the Public Ministry, which is not capable of narrating a single criminal fact in the face of President Carlos Miguel Aidar.

After more than five years of investigation conducted by the MP, absolutely nothing has been demonstrated against President Carlos Miguel Aidar, who has always guided his life by correctness and ethics.”

José Luis Oliveira Lima

Fernanda Melo Bueno

Lawyers

