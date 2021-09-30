All Brazilian teams that played in the Copa Libertadores finals

With six, São Paulo was the team with the most Libertadores finals played in the history of Brazilian football, but just as the hegemony of titles ended, so did the number of finals.

With six endings, the São Paulo was the team with the most finals of liberators played in the history of Brazilian football, but just as the hegemony of titles ended, the number of finals was also left behind. palm trees leaned in numbers of endings and can equal in titles.

After Palmeiras eliminated Atlético last Tuesday, the alviverde matched the Tricolor from São Paulo, and now, both will be the Brazilians with the most finals in liberators in the luggage. It is worth remembering that if Palmeiras is champion, it will also match the amount of titles of the Morumbi team.

On the other hand, with three titles, Grêmio and Santos competed in five finals. O Flamengo, which is in the final this year against Palmeiras, could be 100% if he wins the cup, that’s because the rubro-negro has played in two finals so far and won both.

That is, Palmeiras or Flamengo, will join the select group of teams with three titles of the largest continental club tournament in the Americas.

Ranking of Brazilian clubs with the most finals in Libertadores:

1st – São Paulo (3 titles) and Palmeiras (2 titles)* – 6 finals

2nd – Grêmio (3 titles) and Santos (3 titles) – 5 finals

3rd – Cruise (2 titles) – 4 finals

4th – International (2 titles) and Flamengo (2 titles)* – 3 finals

5th – Atlético (1 title), Vasco (1998), Corinthians (1 title), Fluminense, Athletico-PR and São Caetano – 1 final

* Palmeiras and Flamengo will make their 6th and 3rd finals this year, respectively. One of the two teams, of course, will join São Paulo, Grêmio and Santos, with three titles.

This will be the fourth final between Brazilian clubs.

The previous ones were:

2005

Atlético Paranaense 1–1 São Paulo

São Paulo 4–0 Atlético Paranaense

2006

International 2-1 São Paulo

São Paulo 2–2 International

unique endings

2020

Palms 1–0 Santos

2021

Palm Trees – Flamengo